Here’s what’s coming to Crave in July 2021

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in July.
Series and movies like the Gossip Girl reboot, No Sudden Move, Intergalactic and more are set to hit the streaming platform.
Below is all the content coming to Carve in July 2021:
July 1st
- No Sudden Move (HBO + Movies)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (HBO + Movies)
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (HBO + Movies)
- H.appiness *Short Film (HBO + Movies)
- Revolution of the Daleks *Doctor Who: season 12 Special
- King Kong (Starz)
- The Shawshank Redemption (Starz)
- Top Gun (Starz)
July 2nd
- Curious George: Go West, Go Wild (HBO + Movies)
- Judas & The Black Messiah (HBO + Movies)
- Intergalactic: season 1
- MTV Series Run’s House: seasons 1-6
- MTV Series True Life Crime UK: season 1
- Fear of Rain (Starz)
- Girl with a Pearl Earring (Starz)
- Me and Early and the Dying Girl (Starz)
- The Shack (Starz)
July 4th
- The One and Only Dick Gregory @9pm ET
July 5th
- Fresh Water
July 6th
- Pillars of the Earth: season 1 (Starz)
July 7th
- The Movie is Broken *Canadian Film*: season 1 (Starz)
- Trigger *Canadian Film* (Starz)
- Shiva Baby (HBO + Movies)
July 8th
- Gossip Girl: season 1, episode 1 (reboot) (HBO + Movies)
July 9th
- Showtime’s Pete Lee: Tall, Dark and Pleasant @9pm ET
- The Empty Man (HBO + Movies)
- At Eternity’s Gate (HBO + Movies)
- Kung Fu Panda (HBO + Movies)
- Kung Fu Panda 2 (HBO + Movies)
- The Good Doctor: season 4
- Catfish: season 8D
- Argo (Starz)
- The Blues Brothers (Starz)
- Death Becomes Her (Starz)
- Tremors (Starz)
- The Trip (Starz)
July 10th
- Love Season: season 3, episodes 1-3
July 11th
- The White Lotus @ 9pm ET
July 12th
- Catch and Kill: season 1, episodes 1-2 @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
July 14th
- Sea Fever (HBO + Movies)
- The Red Violin *Canadian Film (Starz)
- Enough Said (Starz)
- 4- Year-Old Virgin (Starz)
- Bonnie and Clyde (Starz)
- Casablanca (Starz)
July 16th
- Bobbleheads: The Movie (HBO + Movies)
- The Death of Stalin (HBO + Movies)
- Falling *Canadian Film* (HBO + Movies)
- Alternatino with Arturo Castro: season 1
- Crank Yankers: season 6A
- Dear White People (Starz)
- Eraser (Starz)
- Magic Mike (Starz)
- Munich (Starz)
- Romancing the Stone (Starz)
- Step Up Revolution (Starz)
- Total Recall (Starz)
July 18th
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan: season 1, episode *series premiere* (Starz)
- The End, episodes 1 -2 @8pm ET
- 100 Foot Wave @10pm ET (HBO + Movies)
July 21st
- The Tunnel (HBO + Movies)
July 22nd
- Grease
July 23rd
- Freaky (HBO + Movies)
- Megamind (HBO + Movies)
- My Salinger Year *Canadian Film (HBO + Movies)
- Toys of Terror (HBO + Movies)
- Deliciousness: season 2C
- One Big Recipe: season 1
- Teen Mom 2: season 10B
- Basic Instinct (Starz)
- Child 44 (Starz)
- Conan the Barbarian (Starz)
- Mullholland Dr. (Starz)
- Ted (Starz)
- Undercover Brother (Starz)
July 24th
- Tig Notaro: Drawn Comedy Special @10pm ET
July 28th
- 2 Hearts (HBO + Movies)
- Mommy *Canadian Film (Starz)
July 30th
- The Doorman (HBO + Movies)
Hot Summer Nights (HBO + Movies)
- Tom & Jerry (HBO + Movies)
- Two by Two: Overboard (HBO + Movies)
- The Bourne Identity (HBO + Movies)
- The Bourne Supermacy (HBO + Movies)
- The Bourne Ultimatum (HBO + Movies)
- The Bourne Legacy (HBO + Movies)
- Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible *Documentary Premiere @9pm ET
- Friendzone: seasons 1-5
- Heavy Rescue: 401: seasons 4-5
- 300 (Starz)
- The Incredible Hulk (Starz)
