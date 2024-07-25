Pixel 9 series specs leak alongside colours and Buds Pro 2

Screw Google, amirite? Even though the company teased its Pixel 9 series, that wasn’t enough for the leakers, as OnLeaks, 91Mobiles, and Android Headlines have left nothing to the imagination. These leaks are based on Pixel 9 series marketing materials.

We’ll organize all these leaks by device, starting with the Pixel 9.

The Pixel 9 will sport a 6.3-inch Actua Display, Tensor G4, 12GB of RAM, a 10.5-megapixel selfie shooter, a 50-megapixel wide rear-facing, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Pixel 9 Pro will sport a 6.3-inch Super Actua display with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and two 48-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto sensors. On the front, the Pixel 9 Pro will sport a 42-megapixel selfie camera. It will also boast 16GB of RAM.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will sport a 6.8-inch Super Actua display with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and two 48-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto sensors. On the front, the Pixel 9 Pro XL sports a 42-megapixel selfie camera. It’s also got 16GB of RAM.

Lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will sport a 6.3-inch Actual display on the cover and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display on the inside. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also feature a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto. On the front it will feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also sport up to 16GB of RAM.

These phones will also receive an Emergency SOS feature that sends crisis alerts about nearby fires and floods and thwarts malware and phishing scams.

Additionally, the handsets will have a new Pixel Screenshots feature, which saves information you want to remember later, such as events, places, and more. You can open Pixel Screenshots to find missing details you can’t remember.

The promotional material showcases how Gemini AI and Circle to Search can be useful. It’s unclear if this only applies to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but the phone will also come with a one-meter USB-C to C cable in the box.

OnLeaks also showed images of the Pixel 9 Pro in all four colour variants: Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose, and Hazel. Previously, we’ve mostly seen leaks about the pink Pixel 9.

A new leak also shows off the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in every colour variant. It shows that the buds will get a new Aloe colour matching the Pixel 8a, alongside Charcoal, Porcelain, and Hot Pink colour variants.

Google will officially reveal all these devices above alongside the Pixel Watch 3 on August 13th at its Made by Google event in Mountain View, California.

Image Credit: OnLeaks

Source: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles, and Android Headlines