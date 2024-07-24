New on Disney+ Canada: August 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in August.

Highlights include Only Murders in the Building (Season 4) and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Read on for the full list of new titles.

August 1st

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (new episode)

August 2nd

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (new episode)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 17, new episode)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Shorts (Season 2)

August 3rd

The Fable (new episode)

August 4th

Mission: Yozakura Family (new episode)

August 7th

Grown-Ish (Season 6)

No Way Out: The Roulette (Season 1, new episodes)

The Zone: Survival Mission (Season 3, three-episode premiere)

August 8th

Are You Sure?! (Season 1, two-episode premiere)

August 9th

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks

Baby Sharks in the City

Shark Attack 360 (all episodes)

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Shark vs. Ross Edgley

Sharks Gone Viral

Supersized Sharks

August 12th

Solar Opposites (Season 5)

August 14th

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise (Season 1)

No Way Out: The Roulette (Season 1, new episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2, Episodes 1-11)

The Tyrant (Season 1)

August 23rd

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat

August 27th

Only Murders in the Building (Season 4, premiere episode)

August 30th

Macross 7: The Galaxy is Calling Me!

Macross Dynamite 7

Macross Fb7 Listen to My Song!

Macross Plus

Macross Plus Movie Edition

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. The service is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.

Image credit: Disney