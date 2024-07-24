New on Disney+ Canada: August 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in August.
Highlights include Only Murders in the Building (Season 4) and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Read on for the full list of new titles.
August 1st
- Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (new episode)
August 2nd
- Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (new episode)
- Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 17, new episode)
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Shorts (Season 2)
August 3rd
- The Fable (new episode)
August 4th
- Mission: Yozakura Family (new episode)
August 7th
- Grown-Ish (Season 6)
- No Way Out: The Roulette (Season 1, new episodes)
- The Zone: Survival Mission (Season 3, three-episode premiere)
August 8th
- Are You Sure?! (Season 1, two-episode premiere)
August 9th
- Attack of the Red Sea Sharks
- Baby Sharks in the City
- Shark Attack 360 (all episodes)
- Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
- Shark vs. Ross Edgley
- Sharks Gone Viral
- Supersized Sharks
August 12th
- Solar Opposites (Season 5)
August 14th
- Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise (Season 1)
- No Way Out: The Roulette (Season 1, new episodes)
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2, Episodes 1-11)
- The Tyrant (Season 1)
August 23rd
- The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat
August 27th
- Only Murders in the Building (Season 4, premiere episode)
August 30th
- Macross 7: The Galaxy is Calling Me!
- Macross Dynamite 7
- Macross Fb7 Listen to My Song!
- Macross Plus
- Macross Plus Movie Edition
Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. The service is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.
Image credit: Disney
