PREVIOUS|
Resources

What’s coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in July 2021

Beastars, Glow Up, Atypical and more are coming back this July

Jun 23, 2021

12:17 PM EDT

0 comments

In July 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Atypical Season 4, Glow Up Season 3, Young Royals, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Beastars Season 2 and more.

Below is all of the new content coming to the streaming service:

Coming Soon

  • Feels like Ishq — Netflix Series (India)
  • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 – Netflix (Germany)

July 1st

  • Audible — Netflix Documentary
  • Dynasty Warriors — Netflix Film (Hong Kong) 
  • Generation 56k — Netflix Series (Italian) 
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — Netflix Anime Film (Japan)
  • Young Royals — Netflix Series (Sweden)
  • A.P. Bio: Season 1-2
  • Beetlejuice
  • The Debt
  • Disturbia
  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Five Feet Apart
  • I’ll See You in My Dreams
  • The Impossible
  • Jane Eyre
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
  • Larry Crowne
  • LEGO: City Adventures: Season 1
  • Max & Ruby: Season 4
  • Moneyball
  • Morning Glory
  • Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Season 2
  • Outbreak
  • Pokemon Journeys: The Series: parts 1-4
  • Sailor Moon Crystal: Season 1-3
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 7
  • Spy Kids
  • Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
  • Spy Kids 3: Game Over
  • Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
  • Tom and Jerry: The Movie
  • Up in the Air
  • War of the Worlds
  • Wild Rose

July 2nd

  • The 8th Night — Netflix Film (Korea)
  • Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — Netflix Film 
  • Haseen Dillruba — Netflix (India)
  • Mortel: Season 2 — Netflix Series (France) 
  • Now You See Me

July 4th

  • We The People — Netflix Family 

July 5th

  • You Are My Spring — Netflix Series (South Korea)

July 6th

  • I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Special 

July 7th

  • Cat People — Netflix Documentary 
  • Dogs: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary 
  • Fast Times at Ridgemount High
  • Little Fockers
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • The Mire: 97 — Netflix Series (Poland) 
  • Peter Pan
  • Major Grom: Plague Doctor — Netflix Film (Russia)
  • The War Next-door — Netflix Series (Mexico)

July 8th

  • Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — Netflix Documentary (Brazil)
  • Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness — Netflix Anime 

July 9th

  • Atypical: Season 4 — Netflix Series
  • Biohackers: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Germany)
  • The Cook of Castamar — Netflix Series (Spain)
  • Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — Netflix Film 
  • How I Became a Superhero — Netflix Film (France)
  • Last Summer — Netflix Film (Turkey) 
  • Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — Netflix Comedy Special (South Korea)
  • Virgin River: Season 3 — Netflix Series 

July 11th

  • It Chapter Two

July 13th

  • Ridley Jones — Netflix Family
  • Trust

July 14th

  • A Classic Horror Story — Netflix Film (Italy)
  • Gunpowder Milkshake — Netflix Film 
  • Heist — Netflix Documentary 
  • My Orthodox Life — Netflix Series 
  • Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? — Netflix Documentary (Mexico) 

July 15th

  • A Perfect Fit — Netflix Film (Indonesia)
  • Beastars: Season 2 — Netflix Anime (Japan)
  • Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — Netflix Documentary (Brazil)
  • The Final Girls
  • My Amanda — Netflix Film (Philippines)
  • Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — Netflix Series 
  • Peppa Pig: Season 6
  • Top Gun

July 16th

  • Deep — Netflix Film (Thailand)
  • Explained: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary (New Episodes Weekly)
  • Fear Street Part 3: 1966 — Netflix Film 
  • Johnny Test — Netflix Film 
  • Van Helsing: Season 5 — Netflix Series 

July 17th

  • Cosmic Sin

July 20th

  • milkwater

July 21st

  • The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary 
  • Sexy Beasts — Netflix Series (U.K.) 
  • Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — Netflix Series (Brazil)
  • Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — Netflix Family 

July 22nd

  • Still Working 9 to 5
  • Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — Netflix Anime (Japan)

July 23rd

  • A Second Chance: Rivals! — Netflix Family (Australia)
  • Bankrolled — Netflix Film (Mexico)
  • Blood Red Sky — Netflix Film (Germany)
  • Kingdom: Ashin of the North — Netflix Film (South Korea)
  • The Last Letter From Your Lover — Netflix Film 
  • Master of the Universe: Revelation — Netflix Series
  • Sky Rojo: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Spain)
  • Wrath of Man

July 26th

  • The Goldfinch
  • The Walking Dead: Season 10

July 27th

  • The Angry Birds Movie 2
  • The Last Black Man in San Francisco
  • Mighty Express: Season 4 — Netflix Family 

July 28th

  • Bartkowiak — Netflix Film (Poland)
  • The Snitch Cartel: Origins — Netflix Series (Colombia)
  • Tattoo Redo — Netflix Series 

July 29th

  • Resort to Love — Netflix Film 
  • Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — Netflix Anime 

July 30th

  • Anna
  • Centaurworld — Netflix Family 
  • Glow Up: Season 3 — Netflix Series (UK) 
  • The Last Mercenary — Netflix Film (France)
  • Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — Netflix Docuemtary 
  • Outer Banks: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Leaving Netflix

July 5th 

  • The Mummy
  • The Mummy Returns
  • The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
  • The Scorpion King
  • Ted
  • Ted 2

July 23rd 

  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

July 31st 

  • Titanic

Related Articles

Features

Jun 19, 2021

6:03 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 14-20]

Deals

Jun 14, 2021

3:18 PM EDT

Get 7,500 PC Optimum points with the purchase of $50 Uber Eats or Netflix gift card

News

Jun 22, 2021

2:35 PM EDT

Google might be phasing out the 2nd-gen Pixel Buds

Deals

Jun 23, 2021

12:34 PM EDT

This 27-inch 144Hz gaming monitor is currently on sale on Amazon

Comments