What’s coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in July 2021

In July 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Atypical Season 4, Glow Up Season 3, Young Royals, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Beastars Season 2 and more.
Below is all of the new content coming to the streaming service:
Coming Soon
- Feels like Ishq — Netflix Series (India)
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 – Netflix (Germany)
July 1st
- Audible — Netflix Documentary
- Dynasty Warriors — Netflix Film (Hong Kong)
- Generation 56k — Netflix Series (Italian)
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — Netflix Anime Film (Japan)
- Young Royals — Netflix Series (Sweden)
- A.P. Bio: Season 1-2
- Beetlejuice
- The Debt
- Disturbia
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Five Feet Apart
- I’ll See You in My Dreams
- The Impossible
- Jane Eyre
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Larry Crowne
- LEGO: City Adventures: Season 1
- Max & Ruby: Season 4
- Moneyball
- Morning Glory
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Season 2
- Outbreak
- Pokemon Journeys: The Series: parts 1-4
- Sailor Moon Crystal: Season 1-3
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 7
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
- Tom and Jerry: The Movie
- Up in the Air
- War of the Worlds
- Wild Rose
July 2nd
- The 8th Night — Netflix Film (Korea)
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — Netflix Film
- Haseen Dillruba — Netflix (India)
- Mortel: Season 2 — Netflix Series (France)
- Now You See Me
July 4th
- We The People — Netflix Family
July 5th
- You Are My Spring — Netflix Series (South Korea)
July 6th
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Special
July 7th
- Cat People — Netflix Documentary
- Dogs: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Fast Times at Ridgemount High
- Little Fockers
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- The Mire: 97 — Netflix Series (Poland)
- Peter Pan
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor — Netflix Film (Russia)
- The War Next-door — Netflix Series (Mexico)
July 8th
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — Netflix Documentary (Brazil)
- Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness — Netflix Anime
July 9th
- Atypical: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- Biohackers: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Germany)
- The Cook of Castamar — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — Netflix Film
- How I Became a Superhero — Netflix Film (France)
- Last Summer — Netflix Film (Turkey)
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — Netflix Comedy Special (South Korea)
- Virgin River: Season 3 — Netflix Series
July 11th
- It Chapter Two
July 13th
- Ridley Jones — Netflix Family
- Trust
July 14th
- A Classic Horror Story — Netflix Film (Italy)
- Gunpowder Milkshake — Netflix Film
- Heist — Netflix Documentary
- My Orthodox Life — Netflix Series
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? — Netflix Documentary (Mexico)
July 15th
- A Perfect Fit — Netflix Film (Indonesia)
- Beastars: Season 2 — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — Netflix Documentary (Brazil)
- The Final Girls
- My Amanda — Netflix Film (Philippines)
- Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Peppa Pig: Season 6
- Top Gun
July 16th
- Deep — Netflix Film (Thailand)
- Explained: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary (New Episodes Weekly)
- Fear Street Part 3: 1966 — Netflix Film
- Johnny Test — Netflix Film
- Van Helsing: Season 5 — Netflix Series
July 17th
- Cosmic Sin
July 20th
- milkwater
July 21st
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Sexy Beasts — Netflix Series (U.K.)
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — Netflix Series (Brazil)
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — Netflix Family
July 22nd
- Still Working 9 to 5
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — Netflix Anime (Japan)
July 23rd
- A Second Chance: Rivals! — Netflix Family (Australia)
- Bankrolled — Netflix Film (Mexico)
- Blood Red Sky — Netflix Film (Germany)
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North — Netflix Film (South Korea)
- The Last Letter From Your Lover — Netflix Film
- Master of the Universe: Revelation — Netflix Series
- Sky Rojo: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Wrath of Man
July 26th
- The Goldfinch
- The Walking Dead: Season 10
July 27th
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- Mighty Express: Season 4 — Netflix Family
July 28th
- Bartkowiak — Netflix Film (Poland)
- The Snitch Cartel: Origins — Netflix Series (Colombia)
- Tattoo Redo — Netflix Series
July 29th
- Resort to Love — Netflix Film
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — Netflix Anime
July 30th
- Anna
- Centaurworld — Netflix Family
- Glow Up: Season 3 — Netflix Series (UK)
- The Last Mercenary — Netflix Film (France)
- Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — Netflix Docuemtary
- Outer Banks: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Leaving Netflix
July 5th
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Scorpion King
- Ted
- Ted 2
July 23rd
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
July 31st
- Titanic
Comments