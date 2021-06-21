Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in July 2021

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in July.
Note: the entertainment giant recently shifted all of its original series to a new Wednesday release schedule, replacing the previous weekly Friday episode rollouts.
July 2nd
- The Art of Racing In The Rain
- The Darkest Minds (2018) [Disney+ Star]
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) [Disney+ Star]
- Raven’s Home (Season 4)
- Pooch Perfect (Season 1)
- Summer of Soul [Star Original]
July 7th
- Big Sky (Season 1)
- Marvel Studios’ Legends: Black Widow [Disney+ Original]
- Monsters at Work (premiere, first two episodes) [Disney+ Original]
July 9th
- Black Widow [Disney+ Original] — Premier Access
- Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
July 14th
- 9-1-1 (Season 4) [Disney+ Star]
- 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 2) [Disney+ Star]
- Puppy Dog Pals (Season 3)
July 16th
- McCartney 3,2,1 [Star Original]
July 21st
- Behind the Attraction (premiere, all episodes) [Disney+ Original]
- Bob’s Burgers (Seasons 1-8) [Disney+ Star]
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki [Disney+ Original]
- Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (Season 1)
- Turner & Hooch (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
July 23rd
- Playing with Sharks [Disney+ Original]
- Stuntman [Disney+ Original]
July 28th
- American Housewife (Season 5) [Disney+ Star]
- Blackish (Season 7) [Disney+ Star]
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- Primal Survivor (Seasons 1-3) [Disney+ Star]
- Race to the Center of the Earth (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (premiere, all episodes) [Disney+ Original]
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Batch 2 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
July 30th
- Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (Season 2)
- Jungle Cruise [Disney+ Original] — Premier Access
Note: Black Widow and Jungle Cruise are being released on Disney+ and in eligible theatres simultaneously as part of Disney’s ‘Premier Access’ program. This means that like Cruella and Raya and the Last Dragon before it, you need to pay $34.99 CAD on top of a Disney+ subscription to access the films. Otherwise, they will become available to all Disney+ subscribers at no additional cost down the line.
Disney+ costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.
