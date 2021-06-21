PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in July 2021

While theatres are finally reopening in most provinces, Black Widow will also come straight to Disney+ Premier Access in July for streaming on day one

Jun 21, 2021

11:18 AM EDT

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in July.

Note: the entertainment giant recently shifted all of its original series to a new Wednesday release schedule, replacing the previous weekly Friday episode rollouts.

July 2nd

  • The Art of Racing In The Rain
  • The Darkest Minds (2018) [Disney+ Star]
  • Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) [Disney+ Star]
  • Raven’s Home (Season 4)
  • Pooch Perfect (Season 1)
  • Summer of Soul [Star Original]

July 7th

  • Big Sky (Season 1)
  • Marvel Studios’ Legends: Black Widow [Disney+ Original]
  • Monsters at Work (premiere, first two episodes) [Disney+ Original]

July 9th

  • Black Widow [Disney+ Original] — Premier Access
  • Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

July 14th

  • 9-1-1 (Season 4) [Disney+ Star]
  • 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 2) [Disney+ Star]
  • Puppy Dog Pals (Season 3)

July 16th

  • McCartney 3,2,1 [Star Original]

July 21st

  • Behind the Attraction (premiere, all episodes) [Disney+ Original]
  • Bob’s Burgers (Seasons 1-8) [Disney+ Star]
  • Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki [Disney+ Original]
  • Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (Season 1)
  • Turner & Hooch (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]

July 23rd

  • Playing with Sharks [Disney+ Original]
  • Stuntman [Disney+ Original]

July 28th

  • American Housewife (Season 5) [Disney+ Star]
  • Blackish (Season 7) [Disney+ Star]
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
  • Primal Survivor (Seasons 1-3) [Disney+ Star]
  • Race to the Center of the Earth (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]
  • Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (premiere, all episodes) [Disney+ Original]
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Batch 2 premiere) [Disney+ Original]

July 30th

  • Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (Season 2)
  • Jungle Cruise [Disney+ Original] — Premier Access

Note: Black Widow and Jungle Cruise are being released on Disney+ and in eligible theatres simultaneously as part of Disney’s ‘Premier Access’ program. This means that like Cruella and Raya and the Last Dragon before it, you need to pay $34.99 CAD on top of a Disney+ subscription to access the films. Otherwise, they will become available to all Disney+ subscribers at no additional cost down the line.

Disney+ costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Disney+ Canada in June can be found here.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

