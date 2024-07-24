How to stream the Olympics in Canada

Luckily for Canadians, watching the Olympics will be much more straightforward than watching the Stanley Cup Finals.

You can watch the Olympics digitally through the CBC Gem app, but you must create a free CBC account to do so. You can also watch via the CBC TV channel or on the broadcaster’s website.

There’s also a new CBC sports app (iOS/Android) dedicated to the games for iOS and Android, and the CBC social feeds will post BTS and highlights from the games.

CBC’s full streaming schedule is available here.

You can already watch pre-game matches in certain sports, but the opening ceremonies will take place on Friday, July 26th, at 1:30 PM ET. The broadcaster will air them again at 7 PM ET that same night.

TSN and Sportsnet also air the games and will offer coverage through their TV channels and streaming services.