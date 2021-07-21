PREVIOUS|
What’s coming to Netflix Canada in August 2021

Check out what's coming and leaving Netflix Canada in August

Jul 21, 2021

11:51 AM EDT

0 comments

In August 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including The Kissing Booth 3, Shaman King, The Chair, Good Girls: season 4, and more. Below is all the new content coming to the streaming service:

Coming Soon

  • Comedy Premium League — Netflix Series (India) 
  • D.P. — Netflix Series (South Korea)

August 1st

  • Body of Lies
  • Captive state
  • Chocolat
  • Darwin’s Game
  • Ella Enchanted
  • Father and Guns 2
  • Fathers and Guns
  • Good Luck Chuck
  • For Life: season 1
  • Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
  • Hugo
  • Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
  • Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5
  • Jackass: Number Two
  • Jackass 3
  • Jackass 3.5: the Unrated Movie
  • Jerry Maguire
  • Kill ’em All
  • Kiss the Girls
  • Laurence Anyways
  • Looper
  • Ma
  • Man of a Ledge
  • Menace II Society
  • My Fair Lady
  • Primal Fear
  • Star Trek
  • Star Trek Into Darkness
  • The Addams Family
  • The Expendables
  • The Expendables 2
  • The Expendables 3
  • The Graduate
  • The Green Mile
  • The Losers
  • The Perks of Being a Wallflower
  • World Trade Center

August 3rd

  • Pray Away — Netflix Documentary 
  • Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — Netflix Documentary 
  • Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — Netflix Series

August 4th

  • 76 — Netflix Film 
  • Aftermath
  • Cocaine Cowboys: The King of Miami
  • Control Z: season 2 — Netflix Series (Mexico) 
  • Car Masters: Rush to Riches: season 3 — Netflix Series
  • Cooking with Paris — Netflix Series
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • The Five-Year Engagement
  • Inside Man
  • Jarhead
  • Miami Vice
  • Savages
  • Slap Shot
  • The Unborn

August 6th

  • Hit & Run — Netflix Series
  • The Hustle
  • Navarasa — Netflix Series (India)
  • The Swarm — Netflix Film (France) 
  • Vivo — Netflix Film 

August 9th

  • Shaman King — Netflix Anime (Japan)

August 10th

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — Netflix Comedy Special (U.K.) 
  • Untold — Netflix Documentary (new films weekly)
  • Untold: Malice at the Palace

August 11th

  • Bake Squad — Netflix Series
  • The Kissing Booth 3 — Netflix Film 
  • Misha and the Wolves — Netflix Series (U.K) 

August 12th

  • AlRawabi School for Girls — Netflix Series (Jordan) 
  • Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — Netflix Comedy Special (Colombia) 
  • Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — Netflix Anime 
  • Riverdale: season 5 — Netflix Series 

August 13th

  • Beckett — Netflix Film 
  • Brand New Cherry Flavor — Netflix Series
  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers: season 5: South Pacific — Netflix Family
  • Gone for Good — Netflix France
  • The Kingdom — Netflix Series (Argentina) 
  • Valeria: season 2 — Netflix Series (Spain)

August 15th

  • Starbuck

August 16th

  • Joker
  • She’s Out of My League

August 17th

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: season 5 — Netflix Family 
  • Untold: Deal with the Devil — Netflix Documentary 

August 18th

  • The Defeated — Netflix Series (Germany)
  • Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — Netflix Documentary 
  • Out of my League — Netflix Film (Italy) 
  • The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — Netflix Film (Brazil) 

August 20th

  • 22 Jump Street
  • The Chair — Netflix Series
  • Everything Will Be Fine — Netflix Series (Mexico) 
  • The Loud House Movie — Netflix Family 
  • Sweet Girl — Netflix Film 

August 21st

  • Rocketman

August 23rd

  • The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — Netflix Anime 

August 24th

  • Oggy Oggy — Netflix Family (France) 
  • The Peanut Butter Falcon
  • Untold: Caitlyn Jenner — Netflix Documentary 

August 25th

  • Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — Netflix Documentary 
  • Clickbait — Netflix Series
  • John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — Netflix Documentary 
  • Motel Makeover — Netflix Series
  • One Upon a Time in Hollywood — Netflix Series
  • Open Your Eyes — Netflix Series (Poland) 
  • Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — Netflix Series (Norway)

August 26th

  • Edens Zero — Netflix Anime (Japan)
  • Family Reunion: Part 4 — Netflix Family 

August 27th

  • He’s All That — Netflix Film 
  • I Heart Arlo — Netflix Family 
  • Titletown High — Netflix Series 

August 28th

  • Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — Netflix Series (South Korea)

August 29th

  • Good Girls: season 4 — Netflix Series
  • Manifest: season 3
  • Sparking Joy — Netflix Series 
  • Untold: Crime and Penalties — Netflix Documentary 

Last Call

  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (August 11th)
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary (August 14th)
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut (August 31st)
  • Easy A (August 31st)
  • Family Guy: seasons 9-11 (August 31st)
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (August 31st)

