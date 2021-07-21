In August 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including The Kissing Booth 3, Shaman King, The Chair, Good Girls: season 4, and more. Below is all the new content coming to the streaming service:
Coming Soon
- Comedy Premium League — Netflix Series (India)
- D.P. — Netflix Series (South Korea)
August 1st
- Body of Lies
- Captive state
- Chocolat
- Darwin’s Game
- Ella Enchanted
- Father and Guns 2
- Fathers and Guns
- Good Luck Chuck
- For Life: season 1
- Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
- Hugo
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5
- Jackass: Number Two
- Jackass 3
- Jackass 3.5: the Unrated Movie
- Jerry Maguire
- Kill ’em All
- Kiss the Girls
- Laurence Anyways
- Looper
- Ma
- Man of a Ledge
- Menace II Society
- My Fair Lady
- Primal Fear
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- The Addams Family
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- The Graduate
- The Green Mile
- The Losers
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- World Trade Center
August 3rd
- Pray Away — Netflix Documentary
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — Netflix Documentary
- Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — Netflix Series
August 4th
- 76 — Netflix Film
- Aftermath
- Cocaine Cowboys: The King of Miami
- Control Z: season 2 — Netflix Series (Mexico)
- Car Masters: Rush to Riches: season 3 — Netflix Series
- Cooking with Paris — Netflix Series
- Definitely, Maybe
- The Five-Year Engagement
- Inside Man
- Jarhead
- Miami Vice
- Savages
- Slap Shot
- The Unborn
August 6th
- Hit & Run — Netflix Series
- The Hustle
- Navarasa — Netflix Series (India)
- The Swarm — Netflix Film (France)
- Vivo — Netflix Film
August 9th
- Shaman King — Netflix Anime (Japan)
August 10th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: season 2 — Netflix Family
- Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — Netflix Comedy Special (U.K.)
- Untold — Netflix Documentary (new films weekly)
- Untold: Malice at the Palace
August 11th
- Bake Squad — Netflix Series
- The Kissing Booth 3 — Netflix Film
- Misha and the Wolves — Netflix Series (U.K)
August 12th
- AlRawabi School for Girls — Netflix Series (Jordan)
- Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — Netflix Comedy Special (Colombia)
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — Netflix Anime
- Riverdale: season 5 — Netflix Series
August 13th
- Beckett — Netflix Film
- Brand New Cherry Flavor — Netflix Series
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: season 5: South Pacific — Netflix Family
- Gone for Good — Netflix France
- The Kingdom — Netflix Series (Argentina)
- Valeria: season 2 — Netflix Series (Spain)
August 15th
- Starbuck
August 16th
- Joker
- She’s Out of My League
August 17th
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: season 5 — Netflix Family
- Untold: Deal with the Devil — Netflix Documentary
August 18th
- The Defeated — Netflix Series (Germany)
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — Netflix Documentary
- Out of my League — Netflix Film (Italy)
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — Netflix Film (Brazil)
August 20th
- 22 Jump Street
- The Chair — Netflix Series
- Everything Will Be Fine — Netflix Series (Mexico)
- The Loud House Movie — Netflix Family
- Sweet Girl — Netflix Film
August 21st
- Rocketman
August 23rd
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — Netflix Anime
August 24th
- Oggy Oggy — Netflix Family (France)
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
- Untold: Caitlyn Jenner — Netflix Documentary
August 25th
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — Netflix Documentary
- Clickbait — Netflix Series
- John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — Netflix Documentary
- Motel Makeover — Netflix Series
- One Upon a Time in Hollywood — Netflix Series
- Open Your Eyes — Netflix Series (Poland)
- Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — Netflix Series (Norway)
August 26th
- Edens Zero — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Family Reunion: Part 4 — Netflix Family
August 27th
- He’s All That — Netflix Film
- I Heart Arlo — Netflix Family
- Titletown High — Netflix Series
August 28th
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — Netflix Series (South Korea)
August 29th
- Good Girls: season 4 — Netflix Series
- Manifest: season 3
- Sparking Joy — Netflix Series
- Untold: Crime and Penalties — Netflix Documentary
Last Call
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (August 11th)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary (August 14th)
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (August 31st)
- Easy A (August 31st)
- Family Guy: seasons 9-11 (August 31st)
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (August 31st)
