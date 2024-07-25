Google Search adds Olympics data ahead of games

Google has released various software features to help people keep up with the Olympics.

The first is the integration of the new Olympic schedule into Search. If you simply type in ‘Olympics,’ you’ll see featured events, medal counts, and other at-a-glance information. Ahead of the games, it reveals a countdown to the opening ceremonies, which are going to go live tomorrow at 1:30 PM ET (it will play again in the evening). If you want to find out where to watch the show and your favourite sports, we have a streaming guide available here.

Google says a new Olympic-themed Doodle will also be added to the Search home page every day. The company teased a game called Most Searched Playground that looks like a Where’s Waldo-type image where you discover things about Paris and the Olympics.

There are a few other tools spread across Google TV, Maps and Pay, but for the most part, those are more promotional for Google. Search’s update does seem helpful for casually keeping up with the games.

You can see Google’s full list of Olympic integrations here.

Source: Google

Image source: Google