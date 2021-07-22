Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in August 2021

Disney has confirmed the new movies and shows that are hitting its Disney+ streaming service in August.
Notably, this month sees the release of Marvel’s What If?, an animated series that explores what would happen if events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe played out differently. Quebec City-based animation studio Squeeze co-produced five episodes of the series. It will also be the late Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa.
See below for the full list of what’s hitting Disney+ in August:
August 4th
- Bless the Harts (Season 2) [Disney+ Star]
- Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (Season 2)
- Marvel Studio’s Legends (new episodes focused on “Peggy Carter,” “The Avengers Initiative” and “The Ravagers” ahead of the premiere of What If?)
- Harrow (Season 3) [Disney+ Star]
- Short Circuits (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]
August 6th
- Black Widow (1987) [Disney+ Star]
- Ready or Not [Disney+ Star]
- Red Sparrow [Disney+ Star]
August 11th
- An Introduction to Us Again
- Family Guy (Season 19) [Disney+ Star]
- Marvel’s What If? (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- The Resident (Season 4) [Disney+ Star]
August 13th
- Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
- Orca Vs. Great White
- Shark Attack Files Investigation: The Paige Winter Story
- Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth
August 18th
- Diary of a Future President (Season 2 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- Growing Up Animal (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 1)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 2)
- PJ Masks (Season 4)
- When Sharks Attack (Season 7)
August 25th
- American Horror Stories (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Star original]
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian (special new episode focused on the Season 2 finale) [Disney+ Original]
- Filthy Rich (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]
- Gigantosaurus (Season 2)
- Station 19 (Season 4) [Disney+ Star]
August 27th
- Cruella [Disney+ Original]
- Vacation Friends [Disney+ Star Original]
August 31st
- Only Murders In the Building (Season 1 premiere) [Disney+ Star original]
It’s important to note that Star content is typically more adult-oriented fare from Hulu and other Disney-owned brands. If you’re looking to keep Disney+ family-friendly for your kids, you can read more on parental controls here.
Disney+ costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.
Find out what came to Disney+ Canada in July here.
Image credit: Marvel Studios
Comments