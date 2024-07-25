Freedom’s reworked plans all include 5G, Canada/U.S./Mexico roaming

Freedom Mobile announced a rework of its wireless rate plans. On the surface, the rework looks pretty good, though as you dig into the details, it’s a bit of a toss-up compared to Freedom’s previous plans. Generally, it looks like most plans offer better value than before.

The most notable changes are that Freedom now offers 5G access and Canada/U.S./Mexico usage on all monthly phone plans.

Freedom’s core plans still have nearly the same pricing and data: $35/50GB (up from $34), $45/75GB, and $55/100 GB (up from $50). However, there are some other differences that add value to these plans. For one, all three now offer Canada/U.S./Mexico usage instead of just Canada/U.S. like before.

It’s worth noting that those prices include Freedom’s Digital Discount (a $5/mo discount for using automatic payments) and a $5/mo credit for 18 months. This is a notable change since it looks like Freedom no longer offers a bring your own phone (BYOP) $5/mo discount. However, customers can extend the new $5/mo credit indefinitely if they also sign up for a Freedom Home Internet plan. Otherwise, the $5/mo credit drops off after 18 months.

Moreover, the $45 and $55 plans include Freedom’s ‘Roam Beyond,’ which offers data and unlimited talk and text for use in 92 international destinations. The $45 plan includes 10GB of Roam Beyond data, while the $55 plan includes 20GB of Roam Beyond data.

Freedom no longer offers the $45/15GB or $65/60GB Roam Beyond plans. However, I’d argue the $45/75GB plan with built-in Roam Beyond is a better option overall, even if you do get 5GB less Roam Beyond Data. The $55/100GB plan is less favourable compared to the old $65/60GB Roam Beyond, but I think only very heavy travellers will miss that plan.

Also of note, Freedom’s $55/100GB plan now includes the “Tablet 5GB plan and/or the Apple Watch 5GB plan,” which Freedom says is a $25/mo value.

Another notable addition is a $5/100MB 5G plan with two hours of talk time and unlimited texting (and Canada/U.S./Mexico usage). The low price could make it a great value option for people who only need a basic phone plan.

Freedom says the new plans are available to “over 25 million Canadians in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and B.C.” Freedom also touted its “Price Freeze Promise” that it won’t increase prices on wireless plans.

You can check out all of Freedom’s new plans here.