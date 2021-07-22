Apple is partnering with Sony to give PlayStation 5 owners six months of Apple TV+.
If you redeem within the next year, you can watch Apple TV+ Original programming like See, Ted Lasso, Foundation and more.
After the six-month trial, the plan will renew itself for $5.99 CAD per month.
Here’s how to redeem your offer:
- Find the Apple TV app from your PS5’s search bar or look under “All apps” in Media
- Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions
- Sign in with your Apple ID (or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one)
- Claim your six free months of Apple TV+
Current Apple TV+ subscribers can also redeem this offer. However, if you’ve redeemed this offer through a bundle like Apple One, you are not eligible to get this offer.
You’ll have until July 22nd, 2022 to redeem the offer, so you can always claim it down the line if you don’t yet have a PS5.
Source: PlayStation
