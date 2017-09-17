News
PREVIOUS

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Sep 17, 2017

7:41 AM EDT

0 comments

iphone 8

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Google to announce Pixel 2 smartphones on October 4 [Read here]
  • Nintendo promises ‘dramatically increased’ SNES Classic production [Read here]
  • iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Hands-on: Iterative alternatives [Read here]
  • Here’s why the Essential Phone currently doesn’t support Telus VoLTE calling [Read here]
  • Apple Watch Series 3 Hands-on: Stepping out of the iPhone’s shadow [Read here]
  • Apple Watch Series 3 Canadian availability and pricing [Read here]
  • Telus is Canada’s fastest network [Read here]
  • Bell and Rogers don’t want 600MHz auction to favour Videotron, Freedom [Read here]
  • Rogers investing in improved wireless service and network in Abbotsford, B.C. [Read here]
  • iPhone X Hands-on: Apple’s future is here [Read here]
  • Apple iPhone X Canadian pricing and availability [Read here]
  • Unlocked BlackBerry KEYone now available from Amazon Canada [Read here]
  • Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Canadian pricing and availability [Read here]
  • Mobile Klinik secures $6.85 million in Series B funding [Read here]
  • Nintendo to re-release NES Classic in 2018 [Read here]
  • Sony Xperia XZ Premium officially available in Canada for $1,100 unlocked [Read here]

Related Articles

Business

Sep 11, 2017

3:01 PM EDT

Canadian phone and tablet repair company secures $6.85 million in Series B funding

News

Sep 15, 2017

3:04 PM EDT

Facebook announces initiative to protect election integrity in Canada

News

Sep 15, 2017

6:56 AM EDT

Only four percent of Canadian diners are likely to download a restaurant app, says survey

News

Sep 16, 2017

1:27 PM EDT

Canadian team wins Hyperloop contest for proposing 39 minute Toronto-Montreal route

Comments