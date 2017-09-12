News
Apple Watch Series 3 Canadian availability and pricing

Sep 12, 2017

3:35 PM EDT

2 comments

Apple today announced the Watch Series 3, which the company will offer in both 4G LTE and non-LTE versions.

The Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity will be available at Bell and Telus, with pre-orders starting on September 15th and availability beginning the 22nd of the same month.

The LTE-capable Apple Watch Series, available in gold, silver and space grey aluminum or silver and space black stainless steel, will start at $519, while the non-LTE version will cost $429.

Check out the details on what each carrier is offering below. This article will be updated as and when we receive more information.

  • Bell: $5 Smartwatch plan that lets users share data with their smartphone plan. Promotion for new activations — first three months of plan are free.
  • Telus: As yet unannounced.

Let us know what you think of the new LTE watches below!

