Rogers investing in improved wireless service and network in Abbotsford, B.C.

Rogers has announced that it is continuing to work towards expanding wireless service and network improvements in British Columbia with an investment in Abbotsford at the Highstreet Shopping Centre on Mount Lehman Road.
The company says Rogers and Fido customers and businesses alike will benefit from improved LTE coverage at the open-air mall. Improved coverage will also extend to nearby commercial businesses and residents in the Fraser Valley area.
“Our customers want to stay connected wherever they are,” said Perm Jawanda, regional vice-president of Rogers Communications in a press release. “Whether it’s back-to-school shopping, taking in a movie or enjoying family events in the plaza, our customers now have the convenience of being able to use their phones seamlessly. That’s why we’re committed to investing in communities across B.C.”
“The City of Abbotsford is extremely pleased with this service expansion by Rogers that will ensure coverage in one of our community’s busiest retail areas, further supporting our vibrant local economy,” said Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun. “We are very pleased with this investment by Rogers in our community.”
Earlier this year, Rogers has also invested in service improvements in Vancouver Island, as well as launching wireless service in the Skytrain tunnel in B.C. between Columbia and Sapperton.
