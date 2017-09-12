Unlocked BlackBerry KEYone now available from Amazon Canada

The BlackBerry KEYone is now available through Amazon Canada for $729.99 unlocked.
TCL also recently made the QWERTY keyboard device — which it dubs the ‘most secure Android’ — available unlocked through Walmart Canada and Staples. These locations are in addition to a variety of major Canadian carriers.
The BlackBerry KEYone has a 4.5-inch display, runs Android 7.1 (but will be upgraded to Oreo), Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip, 3,505mAh non-removable battery and a 12-megapixel camera with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
TCL announced last week that the BlackBerry KEYone will expand past the silver colour option and be available in a limited-edition black model, though details on the $799 CAD special edition are yet to come.
Source: Amazon Canada
