Unlocked BlackBerry KEYone now available from Amazon Canada

Sep 12, 2017

11:34 AM EDT

1 comments

BlackBerry KEYone

The BlackBerry KEYone is now available through Amazon Canada for $729.99 unlocked.

TCL also recently made the QWERTY keyboard device — which it dubs the ‘most secure Android’ — available unlocked through Walmart Canada and Staples. These locations are in addition to a variety of major Canadian carriers.

The BlackBerry KEYone has a 4.5-inch display, runs Android 7.1 (but will be upgraded to Oreo), Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip, 3,505mAh non-removable battery and a 12-megapixel camera with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

TCL announced last week that the BlackBerry KEYone will expand past the silver colour option and be available in a limited-edition black model, though details on the $799 CAD special edition are yet to come.

Source: Amazon Canada

  • bigshynepo

    This phone is coming up on it’s 6 month anniversary and I still blow people’s minds with it every week. Any red-blooded Canadian who owned a Blackberry in the past will find reasons to love this phone. Consider the Black Edition if you are after a KeyONE, as it has an extra GB of ram and 64GB on board instead of 32.