Google to announce Pixel 2 smartphones on October 4

It’s official: Google will announce its new Pixel 2 smartphones on October 4th, 2017.
The company has uploaded a new website that has in its URL the words “made by Google.” It asks visitors the question “thinking about changing phones?” before adding, “stay tuned for more on October 4.” The website then prompts visitors to share their email with the search giant to get the latest updates from the company.
On that date, Google is expected to announce the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Most reports have said the two phones will feature Snapdragon 835 processors, 4GB of RAM, pressure-sensitive frames, front-facing speakers and IP68 water- and dust-proofing.
Whatever Google announces on October 4th, MobileSyrup will be there to share with you the latest news from the company.
Source: Google
