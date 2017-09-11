Business
Canadian phone and tablet repair company secures $6.85 million in Series B funding

Sep 11, 2017

3:01 PM EDT

broken iphone on leather car seat - asurion

Less than a week after moving into Western Canada, phone and tablet repair business Mobile Klinik has announced that it’s closed a significant Series B funding round.

The company secured $6.85 million CAD in venture capital funding, from a group of investors that includes Kensington Capital Partners; Tim McGuire, a former senior partner at McKinsey and Company; and Rob Pitfield, a former group head at Scotiabank.

According to the company, McGuire will also join Mobile Klinik’s board as its new chairman.

Former Scotiabank director of TMT investment banking Mike McKenna will serve as Mobile Klinik’s CFO. McKenna is also a board member.

“We are thrilled to be able to more rapidly expand our industry-leading value proposition to serve consumers from coast-to-coast,” said Rob Bruce, CEO and co-founder of Mobile Klinik, in the same media release.

Mobile Klinik is a phone and tablet repair service with 20 stores across Ontario, Quebec and, now, Alberta.

