Huawei and Rohde & Schwarz, a German company that specializes in testing and measurement equipment for mobile radios, has announced a joint successful demonstration of 1.2Gbps LTE-A-Pro download speeds with the Kirin 970 chipset, which is reported to be the first smartphone chipset to support category 18 speeds and may power Huawei’s next P-series flagship.
Though many of Huawei’s smartphones do not come to Canada, and we rarely see the Kirin brand of processors, it’s worth noting that the Kirin 960 happens to power the Huawei P10, which did touch down in Canada this year. This means it’s possible that the 970 chipset will come to Canada in next year’s flagship.
“We are pleased that Huawei has completed the test with R&S and witnessed together this performance breakthrough in the smartphone industry,” said Ai Wei, Huawei fellow, in a press statement.
“The Kirin 970 has become the first SoC to support LTE Cat.18 DL and Cat.13 UL connectivity with a peak downlink speed at 1.2Gbps. A new milestone has been achieved to show that Huawei’s Kirin SoC is once again in a leading position in the LTE-A-pro wireless communication industry.”
The 970’s reported test speed is higher than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, which runs in the Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 and the Essential Phone. The 835 is LTE Category 16 and has downlink speeds of up to 1Gbps.
Additionally, the Kirin 970 features built-in artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration, which includes image recognition, voice interactions and intelligent camera application functionalities.
According to the press release, Kirin 970 “is expected to create a fresh mobile AI experience for consumers.”
Source: Huawei
Comments
