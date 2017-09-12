Apple iPhone X Canadian pricing and availability

On Tuesday, Apple debuted its new premium flagship iPhone X, a device created in honour of the iPhone’s ten-year anniversary.
Interested consumers will need to pay a steep $1,319 CAD price tag to buy the base 64GB model outright, which is more than the Samsung Note 8’s hefty $1,299 price. The device is also available in a 256GB variant for $1,529 CAD.
Pre-orders begin on October 27th, through Apple Town Squares and online at Apple.ca. The company will begin to sell units on November 3rd. It will be sold in Space Gray and Silver colour variants.
It’s expected that most carriers across Canada will stock the device — including Freedom Mobile, since the device is Band 66 compatible. Note that we’ll be continuously updating this post as we receive information from carriers.
For more information on the Apple iPhone X, which features, check out our announcement post here.
