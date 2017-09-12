News
PREVIOUS|

Apple iPhone X Canadian pricing and availability

Sep 12, 2017

3:29 PM EDT

16 comments

iPhone X

On Tuesday, Apple debuted its new premium flagship iPhone X, a device created in honour of the iPhone’s ten-year anniversary.

Interested consumers will need to pay a steep $1,319 CAD price tag to buy the base 64GB model outright, which is more than the Samsung Note 8’s hefty $1,299 price. The device is also available in a 256GB variant for $1,529 CAD.

Pre-orders begin on October 27th, through Apple Town Squares and online at Apple.ca. The company will begin to sell units on November 3rd. It will be sold in Space Gray and Silver colour variants.

It’s expected that most carriers across Canada will stock the device — including Freedom Mobile, since the device is Band 66 compatible. Note that we’ll be continuously updating this post as we receive information from carriers.

For more information on the Apple iPhone X, which features, check out our announcement post here.

Related Articles

News

Sep 12, 2017

3:50 PM EDT

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Canadian pricing and availability

News

Sep 12, 2017

4:27 PM EDT

Here’s how the iPhone X compares to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

News

Sep 12, 2017

2:19 PM EDT

Apple announces iPhone X

Business

Sep 12, 2017

12:32 PM EDT

Montreal-area Walmart customers can now order groceries online

Comments

  • heynow00

    Based on the release date and probable lack of availability, there will probably be some great carrier deals on 7/7+ for black friday

    • monkeymo

      We just saw those deals last week, $179 for a 128gb model, Iphone 6S 128GB were free +$200 GC to Bestbuy. Those deals will be recycled again.

    • MeHow

      How does it make a GREAT deal if you still have to pay ~$100.00 each month for next 2 years? Please explain 🙂

  • canucks4life

    Expensive vaporware o.O

  • Stephen

    Wow. The pricing is crazy to me. 64GB isn’t enough, so I’d have to spring for 256GB. That means, with Koodo on a tab large (if they follow the same $504 discount) I’d have to pay $1015 plus tax upfront for the device and pay an additional $21 a month for the tab.

    • Captain Pokemon

      If these teenagers that I see walking at Eaton Centre can afford that, I doubt that you can’t. LOL

    • Mvplayur

      It’s not the teenagers that can afford it, it’s their parents

    • Stephen

      Regardless, it’s still much more money than I’d want to shell out for a phone that’s new flagship features have been present on many top end android phones for a while and at a cheaper price.

      I’m sure that it will still sell record breaking numbers but man, that’s a big price to swallow. I used to buy my phone’s outright, but shelling out nearly $1800 with taxes isn’t even something I’d consider doing lol

    • monkeymo

      And thats why in particular with modern smart phones, which can run 3 years easily without hic-up (Apple ones) there’s no better time for the CRTC to look at re-instating the 3 year contract terms again.

      Up to $500 is the absolute max I would spend on contract but realistically for most its $279, theres no way the telecoms can keep their margin relatively intact with these new $1000 phones, unless they charge you in the $150/month for service.

  • hoo dat

    Value for money for me starts to get blurry after $800 or so, if I’m spending over $1,000 for a device it better darn well be perfect. I know this is a common complaint about Apple products in particular but what is actually wrong with making a device 32GB across the board and giving it an expandable SD slot to at least 256GB?

    • John Lofwire

      Margin.

      They want you to spend 100-200$ more to get more memory and make more profit. ( cost them what 5$ to put a 256 gb instead of a 64 gb lol )

    • Brad Fortin

      I’d love to be able to get a 256 GB NVMe/PCIe SSD for only $5 but the cheapest one I can find is $150. Tell us, John, where do you find such low prices on such expensive components?

  • MeHow

    Subsidized or not – this is not a question – $1730 (TAX incl) for a new 256Gb model X is TOTALLY CRAZY. Somebody lost the contact with reality. Cuppertino – you have a problem.

  • Stephen B Morris

    Ouch! People have to sell a lot of lemonade to get this phone.

  • Leslie Anne

    I used to wonder if I should switch to Apple. Now I know why I never will! Yes, it’s great, but no phone anywhere is worth these inflated prices. Is this the beginning of the end for greedy Apple?

  • WiseBlasian

    Remember when the iphone was 650?