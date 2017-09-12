Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Canadian pricing and availability

Today, Apple officially announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at its iPhone 8 event in Cupertino, California.
Pre-orders for the phones will go live on September 15th, ahead of their September 22nd launch date. Canadians will be able to choose between silver, gold and space grey colour options for both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.
The 64GB model iPhone 8 model starts at $929, while the 256GB model will cost $1,139. Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 Plus begins at $1059 for 64GB of internal storage, with the 256GB model set to cost $1,269.
Presumably, the phones will be available through all major Canadian carriers. However, this article will be updated once specific carriers and their respective offers have been confirmed.
