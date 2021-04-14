Here’s what to expect from Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ April event

It’s finally here.

Apple has confirmed that its anticipated spring hardware event is set for April 20th, 2021 at 1pm ET/10am PT. Like previous livestreamed Apple hardware keynotes, it’s difficult to know for certain what the tech giant will show off at this year’s event.

Some reports point to new iPad Pro models, a refreshed Apple TV and a redesigned iMac that features a desktop version of Apple’s M1 chip. On the other hand, there’s also a possibility we could catch a glimpse of new AirPods, the illusive AirTags and possibly even a surprise or two.

Below is everything we expect to see at Apple’s upcoming April 2021 event:

iPads galore

There’s a possibility we’ll see a new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Thunderbolt port instead of USB-C, according to Bloomberg’s often-reliable Marc Gurman. Some rumours also point to the larger iPad Pro featuring Mini LED display technology, giving the tablet a better contrast ratio and improved battery life.

That said, recent rumours indicate that while both new iPads will be revealed at Apple’s spring hardware event, the 12.9-inch variant will be released at a later date due to parts shortage issues related to its Mini LED display.

Along with the new iPad Pro models, some rumours point to a new iPad mini with an upgraded processor and possibly a redesigned entry-level iPad. That said, a new iPad mini and standard iPad being shown off at Apple’s spring event is a little unlikely.

Please reveal the AirTags

At this point, I’ve written about rumours surrounding Apple’s AirTags so often that they might be my most anticipated device the company has ever released.

We’ve seen the Bluetooth trackers referenced in the company’s Find My app a few times over the last couple of months, and Apple also recently officially opened up the platform to third-party devices. The Bluetooth tracker is expected to work very similarly to Tile’s trackers and will also reportedly utilize Apple’s vast network of devices to help locate products.

Finally, Apple’s AirTags are expected to take advantage of the iPhone 11 series’, iPhone 12 series’ and Apple Watch Series 6’s ultra wide-band chip to pinpoint the location of the Bluetooth tracker.

The Siri Remote’s days are numbered

Rumours surrounding a new Apple TV being shown off at the tech giant’s event have been appearing at a rapid rate lately. In December, Bloomberg reported that Apple could be working on a new version of the Apple TV that focuses on video games and includes an updated remote and a new processor. According to the report, a new dedicated gamepad could be coupled with this version of the set-top box.

Next, a report from 9to5Mac emerged that Apple could have plans to ditch the Siri Remote’s sometimes frustrating touch panel design in favour of physical buttons. Coupled with this was another report a few weeks later indicating this new Apple TV would feature an HDMI 2.1 port and support for 120Hz gaming.

The narrative surrounding Apple TV leaks gets even stranger, with an April Bloomberg report stating that the tech giant is working on a version of the streaming device that features a HomePod-like built-in speaker. This report also discusses Apple’s plans to release a HomePod that features a display similar to Google Nest Hub (2021) or Amazon’s Echo Show 10 (2020).

Redesigned iMac

There are even some leaks suggesting that Apple finally plans to entirely revamp its long-running iMac line with a squared-off look reminiscent of the Pro Display XDR.

Notable leaker ‘l0vetodream‘ says that Apple’s new 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac will feature minimized bezels and a next-generation version of its M1 processor. This report is backed up by the tech giant removing the iMac Pro and some iMac model configurations from its website, suggesting that it’s preparing for a refresh.

Beyond the fact that it’s likely coming, not much else is known about the leaked iMac. That said, given this would be the first significant iMac redesign since roughly 2012, Apple’s all-in-one desktop is long overdue for a refresh.

3rd-gen AirPods

Countless 3rd-gen AirPods renders have leaked over the last few months. The new version of Apple’s popular AirPods is rumoured to feature a design similar to the AirPods Pro with a shorter stem and even active noise-cancelling (ANC).

This leads me to wonder what will separate the wireless earbuds from the AirPods Pro, possibly indicating that the high-end earbuds are also soon set for their own refresh.



Though some reports indicated that the 3rd-gen AirPods “are ready to ship,” Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable source of Apple leaks, recently stated that they won’t enter mass production until the third quarter of 2021. This means it could be a few months before we finally catch a glimpse of the 3rd-gen AirPods.

Make sure to follow along with MobileSyrup on April 20th for all of the details from Apple’s spring keynote.

Image credit: Jon Prosser

Source: Bloomberg (2) (3), Nikkei, Jon Prosser, 9to5Mac (1), @l0vetodream, Gizmochina, MacRumors, Kang