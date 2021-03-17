New iPad Pro with Thunderbolt port coming ‘as early as April’

At this point, it’s getting more than a little difficult to track when Apple will hold its next product reveal event.
First, there were rumours of March 16th, then the 23rd, and now, Bloomberg’s often-reliable Marc Gurman says Apple could reveal new iPad Pro models “as early as April.”
According to the report, the new iPad Pro features a Thunderbolt-capable USB-C port, a faster A14x processor on par with the current ARM-based M1 chip and a mini-LED display in the larger 12.9-inch version of the tablet. Additionally, the report also says there’s an 11-inch iPad Pro refresh is expected, though it won’t include a mini-LED display.
Bringing a Thunderbolt port to the iPad Pro would allow the tablet to be compatible with external monitors and accessories like hard drives. On the other hand, mini-LED display technology should improve the tablet’s battery life and better contrast ratio.
Bloomberg also says Apple will reveal a “thinner and lighter” version of its entry-level iPad later this year. Apple last refreshed the 10.2-inch iPad in October, though it featured the same ageing design that includes a physical Touch ID button and large bezels that it has had for the last few years.
Gurman goes on to say a new iPad mini with a larger 7.9-inch screen could also come “as early as this year.”
Earlier this month, rumours circulated that Apple could have plans to reveal its 3rd-generation AirPods in March, and a recent report from leaker ‘Kang‘ indicated that the new version of Apple’s entry-level wireless earbuds is “ready to ship.” Similar reports emerged surrounding Apple’s often-rumoured AirTags, a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that has been rumoured for years at this point.
Given that Gurman, who has a more reliable record than most leakers, doesn’t mention the AirPods 3 or AirTags in this report, it’s likely that, at the very least, neither device will release in the immediate future.
To read Bloomberg’s full report on Apple’s upcoming iPad refreshes, follow this link.
Source: Bloomberg
