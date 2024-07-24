Deadpool & Wolverine’s CN Tower ‘just the tip of the iceberg’ for film’s Canadian easter eggs

When the first full trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine dropped in April, fans were understandably jazzed about finally seeing Hugh Jackman in the iconic yellow-and-blue Wolverine costume. But what many probably didn’t expect was that there’d be a ruined CN Tower in the background of the desolate wasteland in which we find Deadpool and Wolverine.

While that was quite the fun Canadian nugget to find, Shawn Levy, the Montreal-born director of the film, teases that there’s much more in store for us.

At the July 23rd Toronto premiere of the film, Marvel Studios Canada asked Levy about what it was like to make a movie featuring two iconic Canadian superheroes.

“It’s such a crazy thing that I get to make a movie with two of my best friends and they’re famously Canadian icons. I’m Canadian, Ryan [Reynolds is] Canadian — the whole thing,” he said.

“There’s a lot of easter eggs that Canadians, in particular, will notice, and I think it might take some rewatches to catch them all. Let’s put it this way: the CN Tower that everyone saw in the trailer — that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

In a separate interview with CBC News, Levy said “I don’t know that I can think of a mainstream event movie tent-pole that is more Canadian than Deadpool & Wolverine.”

In other Canadian Deadpool & Wolverine news, Marvel and Microsoft are promoting an ass-shaped Wolverine controller in Alberta and Deadpool himself has graciously given Ryan Reynolds to Tim Hortons.

Image credit: Marvel Studios