Leaker suggests Apple’s new iMac will feature ‘really big’ display

A new leak suggests Apple’s refreshed iMac line could include one model having a larger screen than the existing 27-inch iMac.
Notable leaker ‘l0vetodream’ says the new iMac will feature a display that is Apple’s biggest yet. “The iMac’s screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one,” the leaker said in a private tweet.
Apple currently sells a 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac. The tech giant is expected to replace both of these models this year with updated designs and faster performance. This would mark Apple’s first time redesigning the iMac since 2012.
It’s worth noting that this leak isn’t surprising since a larger display could easily be expected with the newer models.
Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that one of the models will feature a design similar to the look of Apple’s squared-off Pro Display XDR.Apple’s new iMacs will also feature the next-generation version of its M1 processor.
As with any other leak, it’s important to take this one with a grain of salt as nothing has been confirmed. We’ll likely learn more about Apple’s upcoming iMac line in the coming months.
Source: @l0vetodream, MacRumors
