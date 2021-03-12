Apple’s 3rd-gen AirPods are ready to ship, says reliable leaker

‘Kang,’ a notable leaker described as “proven,” “super-accurate,” and just plain “accurate” by several tech blogs, says that Apple’s 3rd-generation AirPods “are ready to ship.”
The next version of Apple’s popular AirPods have leaked several times over the last few weeks, showing off a design that has more in common with the company’s higher-end AirPods Pro than the current generation of the AirPods.
For example, the stem looks like it will be shorter, they’re tipped to feature noise-cancellation, and there are even some reports that the new AirPods are compatible with different tips, just like the AirPods Pro.
Along with information about the new AirPods, Kang also stated they believe Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro will outsell the 11-inch variant in 2021, as first reported by MacRumors. Though more details aren’t offered, this could indicate that Apple’s larger 2021 iPad Pro will feature an exclusive feature the 11-inch version doesn’t include.
Previous rumours indicate that Apple plans to release a new version of the iPad Pro that features mini LED display technology, a more powerful A14x processor and 5G network connectivity support. It’s possible that Apple only plans to include 5G connectivity with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020).
Apple is rumoured to have plans to hold a product reveal event on March 23rd, where the company will reveal its new AirPods, iPad Pro and possibly even its long-rumoured AirTags. That said, there’s been some discrepancy regarding when the March event will happen, with earlier reports indicating the 16th followed by the 23rd and possibly the 30th.
Though information from an anonymous leaker should be approached with an air of skepticism, Kang has a solid track record and has accurately released several details about the iPhone 12, the Apple Watch Series 6, the HomePod mini, just to name a few.
Source: Weibo (Kang) Via: MacRumorsÂ
