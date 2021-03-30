Apple reportedly plans to replace the Apple TV’s often-frustrating remote

If you’ve used the Apple TV, you’ve also likely spent at least some amount of time frustrated with the Siri Remote.
Despite Apple’s best intentions with the remote’s forward-thinking touchpad design, it’s unfortunately often inaccurate and difficult to control, resulting in accidental presses and weird navigation quirks.
Though we’ve seen several third-party Apple TV remotes over the years, a new report from 9to5Mac indicates that Apple could be developing an entirely new remote for the next version of the Apple TV.
Details are still scarce, but 9to5Mac says the new Siri Remote is being developed under the codename ‘B519,’ which is different from the current Siri Remote internal codename, ‘B439.’
MacRumors also recently uncovered references to an ‘Apple TV Remote’ instead of ‘Siri Remote’ in tvOS 14.5’s most recent beta. Apple has been rumoured to be working on a new Apple TV with a faster A12 processor for several years now. There are also reports that the tech giant could be preparing to release a gaming-focused version of the set-top box as well.
Hopefully, Apple’s redesigned Siri Remote features a physical directional pad for navigation rather than the touchpad featured in the current version.
Source: 9to5Mac
