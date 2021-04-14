PREVIOUS
Nintendo Switch’s big spring sale offers deals on indies, Bethesda games and more

Many of the deals run until April 25th

Apr 14, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Fez

To coincide with today’s ‘Indie World’ stream, Nintendo has kicked off an eponymous eShop sale to offer discounts on a variety of independently-developed Switch games.

See below for some of the most notable offers:

The deals run until April 25th at 11:59pm PT/April 26th at 2:59am ET.

It’s worth noting thatÂ FezÂ was developed by Montreal-based Polytron and that the game just released on Switch with a special launch discount.Â Grindstone, meanwhile, was made by Toronto-based Capy.

Meanwhile, there are other concurrent Switch eShop sales for the following publishers: Bethesda (The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim), Bandai Namco (Dragon Ball FighterZ), Devolver Digital (Hotline Miami), Supergiant (Transistor), Raw Fury (Bad North), Yacht Club (Shovel Knight) and 11 bit (Children of Morta).

Note that some of these deals end at different times. You can check outÂ the full list of eShop deals here.

Image credit: Polytron

