Here are the top Canadian carrier Black Friday 2022 deals so far

Several Canadian carriers and flanker brands have released Black Friday deals with discounts on smartphones, plans and more. There’s a ton going on, so we pulled some of the best Black Friday offers into one place, so it’s easier to keep track of everything.

Below, you’ll find some of the best Black Friday offers split by carrier. Deals are still rolling out, so make sure to check back for updates and new additions.

Rogers

iPhone 14 — starts at $0 down, $0/mo financing with Upfront Edge and when you trade in an iPhone 12

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 — $0 down, $15/mo financing with Upfront Edge online (in-store: $360 or $0 with eligible trade-in)

Pixel 7 — $0 down, $15/mo device financing with Upfront Edge

Samsung Galaxy S22 — $0 down, $0/mo device financing when you trade in a Galaxy S20 in-store

Upfront Edge allows customers to get a discounted monthly financing cost if they agree to return the device after 24 months or pay off the difference.

Along with smartphone discounts, Rogers launched some limited-time plans, including a $60/mo plan with 15GB of data and student plans starting at $55/mo.

Bell

Telus

Samsung Galaxy S22 – $0 down, $10/mo financing with Bring-It-Back (Telus claims $1,120 in savings)

Pixel 7 – $0 down, $11.67/mo financing with Bring-It-Back

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – $0 down, $15/mo financing with Bring-It-Back plus get the 512GB storage for the price of 128GB ($1,490 in savings)

iPhone 14 Pro – $o down, $37.83/mo financing with Bring-It-Back and get three months of free Apple TV+

Telus’ Bring-It-Back program reduces the monthly financing cost of smartphones if customers agree to return the devices at the end of 24 months. Customers can also pay the difference to keep the phone.

Moreover, Telus is offering a $10/mo bill credit for 12 months on its $95/mo 100GB plan.

Fido

Fido also has a plan deal offering 20GB of data for $55/mo, plus customers can save $5/mo for 15 months with promo code ‘YAYFIDO5.’

Virgin Plus

Virgin also has deals on home internet plans, including a $45/mo credit for 12 months on its $90/mo 100Mbps plan. Moreover, the Bell flanker brand had bonus data available on several plans, bumping offers up to $65/25GB, $60/20GB, and $55/10GB.

