SaskTel offering wireless customers monthly credits for Black Friday

SaskTel is offering deals on wireless and wireline services for Black Friday.

Starting today, new and existing wireless customers who buy a phone on a two-year voice and data contract will be credited $10 monthly on their bill for 24 months.

New internet customers will receive a $100 bonus credit when signing a two-year contract.

New maxTV customers will receive a $50 bonus credit. New maxTV Stream customers will receive a free media box.

These deals expire at the end of the month.

More details are available on SaskTel’s website.

Image credit: Shutterstock