Vidéotron Black Friday deals include discounts on phones, TV and more

Quebecor-owned Vidéotron dropped its Black Friday deals with discounts on phones, home internet, and more.

Phones

Vidéotronis also offers a $120 “annual discount for life” when customers bundle mobile and internet services.

Internet

Speaking of internet, Vidéotron highlights the following ‘deals,’ although they don’t appear to be significantly different from usual offerings:

Hybrid Fibre 30 – $45/mo (save $20) for 30Mbps download speed and unlimited data

Helix 30 – $50/mo, 30Mbps download and 10Mbps upload with unlimited data

Helix 400 – $70/mo, 400Mbps download with unlimited data

TV

Vidéotron highlights two TV deals on its Black Friday page, both of which are internet and TV bundles. First is ‘Club illico’ and ‘Vrai’ with Hybrid Fibre internet for $72/mo. Vidéotron says the bundle saves customers $35/mo, but Club illico and Vrai are only bundled for 12 months.

The other deal is $84/mo for ‘Helix TV + Internet,’ which once again includes Club illico and Vrai for 12 months.

You can view all the Vidéotron deals here.