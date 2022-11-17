Freedom Mobile Black Friday: save on Samsung, Pixel and more

Shaw-owned (for now) Freedom Mobile dropped its Black Friday deals, offering up some discounts on smartphones.
- Samsung Galaxy A03s – $0/mo on a $35/mo plan with 10GB of data (after Digital Discount)
- Moto G Power – $0/mo on a $35/mo 10GB plan (after Digital Discount)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – $19/mo on a $55/mo 25GB plan (after Digital Discount)
- Samsung Galaxy A53 – $10/mo on a $40/mo plan (after Digital Discount)
- Google Pixel 6a – $5/mo with TradeUp on a $45/mo plan with 30GB of data (after Digital Discount)
- Google Pixel 7 – $13/mo with TradeUp on a $45/mo plan with 30GB of data (after Digital Discount)
- (In-store offer) Activate an eligible Samsung phone on a $40+/mo plan (after Digital Discount) and get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4GB of data for $0/mo for the first six months ($15/mo after)
The Digital Discount, for those unfamiliar, is a $5/mo discount available to customers who use Freedom’s Auto Pay system. TradeUp is Freedom’s take on a device return program, offering customers an upfront discount if they agree to return the phone after two years.
You can check out all of Freedom’s Black Friday deals here.
