Here are Virgin Plus’ 2022 Black Friday deals

Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus has revealed its list of deals ahead of ‘Black Friday,’ including discounts on phones, add-ons like free YouTube Premium and plans with bonus data.
Check out the deals below:
Get a $30 credit for 12 months on 25Mbps download, 10Mbps upload internet plan: $40/mo (regularly $70/mo)
Get a $40 credit for 12 months on 50Mbps download, 10Mbps upload internet plan: $40/mo (regularly $80/mo)
Get $45 credit for 12 months on 100Mbps download, 10Mbps upload internet plan: $45/mo (regularly $90/mo)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB: $0 down, $14.58/mo with Sweet Pay
Google Pixel 6a 128GB: $0 down, $10/mo with Sweet Pay — Get three months of YouTube Premium
Motorola Edge 2022 256GB: $0 down, $10/mo with Sweet Pay — Get the Verve Buds 120 for free
Shop online, and Virgin plus will waive the $50 connection fee
The 8GB $55/mo plan now available with bonus 2GB of data
The 10GB $60/mo plan now available with bonus 10GB of data
The 20GB $65/mo plan now available with bonus 5GB of data
Source: Virgin Plus