Telus Black Friday: smartphone discounts, $10/mo bill credit on BYOP

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus dropped its Black Friday deals early. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s on offer:

Phones

For those unfamiliar, Telus’ Bring-It-Back system applies a discount to the monthly financing price if customers agree to return the phone after 24 months. However, customers can also choose to pay the Bring-It-Back amount and keep the phone instead.

Those who shop online can save $100 through a waived $50 connection fee and a $50 bell credit.

Plans

Aside from deals on smartphones, Telus also has some interesting plan deals available. First, Telus currently lists two plans on its website, both featuring a label that reads ‘Early Black Friday Special.’ The first plan is $85/mo with 50GB of unlimited 5G data. Speeds are capped at 250Mbps for the 50GB, but when users go over, they can keep using data without incurring overage charges but speeds slow to 512Kbps. The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting.

The other plan is $95/mo for 100GB of unlimited 5G data with a speed cap of 1Gbps. The plan also includes unlimited Canada-U.S. calling, texting, and data. Bring-your-own phone customers can also get a $10/mo bill credit for 12 months with this plan.

Both of these plans are slightly better than Telus’ previous offerings. The carrier’s pre-Black Friday plans included $85/25GB, $95/50GB and $105/50GB options. It’s a bit of a bummer Telus didn’t add a lower $75/mo 25GB plan, however (although former Telus customers might get lucky with a $45/25GB win-back offer). It’s also worth noting that this morning, Telus’ website listed the $85/50GB Black Friday plan as having 25GB of data. Telus fixed the error after MobileSyrup reached out about the discrepancy.

Telus’ Black Friday page somewhat misleadingly promotes an option of paying $10 more per month to “double your data.” However, this actually refers to getting the $95/mo 100GB plan, which has twice as much data as the $85/50GB plan and costs $10/mo per month.

You can view all of Telus’ Black Friday deals here.

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.