Here are Fido’s 2022 Black Friday deals

Black Friday is quickly approaching, and like other Canadian carriers, Rogers’ flanker brand Fido is offering several solid deals on smartphones and plans.

Check out the deals below:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB with Fido Payment Program: $14.58/mo (regularly $48.88/mo)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 256GB with Fido Payment Program: $18.33/mo (regularly $53.50/mo)

iPhone 13 128GB with Fido Payment Program: Available for $0 down, $42.80/mo

iPhone 12 64GB with Fido Payment Program: $26.41/mo (regularly $36.41/mo)

iPhone 11 64GB with Fido Payment Program: $15/mo (regularly $29.12/mo)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128Gb with Fido Payment Program: $9.99/mo (regularly $28.75/mo)

Google Pixel 6a 128GB with Fido Payment Program: $10/mo (regularly $29.25/mo)

Get $5/mo off for 15 months on the 20GB for $55/mo plan when you activate a new line using code YAYFIDO5.

Save 50 percent per month for 12 months on unlimited Fido Home Internet (for new customers only) — Contact Fido customer service for the deal.

