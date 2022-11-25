Telus adds $75/100GB Black Friday plan

Telus followed Rogers in offering a $75/mo 100GB plan, although it’s not immediately obvious that the Vancouver-based national telecom did so.

Telus updated its $85/mo 50GB plan to have 100GB of data. However, the plan also has access to a $10/mo bill credit that would lower the monthly price to $75 for 24 months. Additionally, Telus is offering to waive the $50 connection fee and add a $50 bill credit, totalling $340 in savings over two years.

Like Rogers, Telus offers 100GB of data at up to 250Mbps speeds and is capped at 512Kbps beyond the 100GB limit. The plan also includes unlimited nationwide talk and text.

You can check out the Telus plan here or other Telus Black Friday deals here. Moreover, the best carrier deals so far can be found here.