Koodo launches Black Friday 2022 deals

Telus flanker brand Koodo has rolled out
Black Bright Friday deals, including discounts on phones and plans.
Check out the details below:
Phones
- Samsung Galaxy S22 — $0 down, $25/mo Tab, get free Samsung Galaxy Buds2 bonus gift
- iPhone 13 — $0 down, $30/mo Tab
- Pixel 6a — $0 down, $10/mo Tab
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE — $0 down, $14/mo Tab
- iPhone 11 — $0 down, $20/mo Tab
- TCL 30 XE — $0 down, $9/mo Tab
Koodo is also offering $100 in discounts when you shop online, composed up waiving the $50 connection fee and a $50 bill credit.
Plans
When it comes to plans, Koodo also has some offers. On top of the provider’s recently released ‘Pick Your Perk’ system, customers can get:
- $45/mo 6GB
- $55/mo 10GB
- $60/mo 20GB
- $65/mo 25GB
Check out Koodo’s Black Friday deals here.
