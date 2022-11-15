Koodo launches Black Friday 2022 deals

Telus flanker brand Koodo has rolled out Black Bright Friday deals, including discounts on phones and plans.

Check out the details below:

Phones

Koodo is also offering $100 in discounts when you shop online, composed up waiving the $50 connection fee and a $50 bill credit.

Plans

When it comes to plans, Koodo also has some offers. On top of the provider’s recently released ‘Pick Your Perk’ system, customers can get:

$45/mo 6GB

$55/mo 10GB

$60/mo 20GB

$65/mo 25GB

Check out Koodo’s Black Friday deals here.

