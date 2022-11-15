Rogers offers $0 iPhones, Galaxy devices for Black Friday

Black Friday deals at Rogers are live, and the company is offering a variety of mobile and internet plans.

iPhone 14 is available for $0/ month for 24 months with financing, Upfront Edge (UE), and when you trade in the iPhone 12. UE refers to customers paying a lower amount upfront, which they settle later by either paying for the device or returning it. Plans start at $60/month.

iPhone 13 128GB is available for $0/month for 24 months (saving $42.80) with financing, UE, and trading in an eligible iPhone 11. It’s available only in-store. Online, customers can get the device for $20/month for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB is available for $0/month for 24 months (saving $56.58) with financing, UE, and when you trade in Samsung Galaxy S20 in-store. Online, customers can pay $10/month for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available for $0/month for 24 months (saving $47.34) with financing, UE, and trading in an eligible phone or putting down $360 in-store. Online, it’s available for $15/ month for 24 months.

Google Pixel 7 is available for $15/month (save $34) for 24 months with financing and UE. i

Rogers is offering a free tablet on Rogers Infinite Expert plan or above. The tablet’s plan fee will be waived for 24 months.

Student plans start at $55 per month.

15GB of data with speeds up to 150Mbps for $60/month.

The deals are live as of November 15th.