‘Techtober’ is on its way and here’s what to expect

‘Techtober’ is typically that time of the year with tons of tech announcements. It doesn’t necessarily take place in October, but rather, in the time of year between now and November.
Techtober typically feels a lot busier, and it might be due to companies like LG and Huawei not having announcements — or at least, there are no rumours that go deeper into a V70 or Mate 40 — so far this tech season.
In September, we got a look at the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE, a new iPad (2020) and the iPad Air (2020).
Here’s what to expect for this year’s Techtober.
- Huawei unveiled six new devices back on September 10th, the Watch GT 2 Pro, FreeBuds Pro, FreeBuds Lace Pro, MateBook X and MateBook 14 and Huawei Watch Fit
- On September 30th, Google will unveil the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Google Chromecast with Google TV and Nest Audio
- Google’s Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Chromecast with Google TV and Nest Audio will reportedly launch on October 15th
- Apple is rumoured to have an iPhone 12 event on October 13th for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
OnePlus announced that it will unveil the 8T on October 14th
- iPad Air will officially be available in October
- Apple is rumoured to start taking in-store pre-orders for the new iPhones on October 23rd
- Huawei’s Watch Fit, GT 2 Pro and FreeBuds Pro are launching in Canada sometime in October
- Xbox Series X and Series S release on November 10th
- The PS5 launches on November 12th
You can expect reviews from MobileSyrup focused on nearly of these products, including recently launched devices like the Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy Z Fold 2.
Image credit: Evan Blass
