Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now available in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now available in Canada at Bell or directly from Samsung.
If you buy the Z Fold 2 from Samsung the device costs $2,779.99, but you can break the payments to $77.22 CAD per month with tax for 36 months.
At Bell, you can purchase the phone outright for $3,450 or pay $121 per month for 24 months, which is only $2,904 in total, saving clients $546 CAD.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available in ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Black’ through Samsung. Whereas, at Bell, the phone is available at ‘Metallic Red,’ ‘Metallic Blue,’ ‘Metallic Silver,’ ‘Metallic Gold,’ and ‘Mystic Bronze.’
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 sports Samsung’s foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with a 7.6-inch panel and a 1765 x 2208 pixel resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen features a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O panel with an 816 x 2260 pixel resolution.
The device features 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery, Android 10 and a Snapdragon 865+ processor.
There’s also a triple rear-facing camera setup with three 12-megapixel sensors with ultrawide, telephoto and wide lenses. There are two 10-megapixel selfie cameras, including one on the larger 7.6-inch panel and another on the 6.23-inch cover screen.
Additional Canadian carriers will likely start selling the Z Fold 2 at a later date.
Comments