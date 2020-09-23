PREVIOUS|
Samsung announces colourful Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

The device comes in six pretty cool colour variants

Sep 23, 2020

10:51 AM EDT

Following several weeks of rumours, Samsung has announced the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE).

The South Korean company’s new version of the Galaxy S20 feature’s mostly high-end specs and is available in ‘Mint,’ ‘Lavender,’ ‘White,’ ‘Navy,’ ‘Orange’ and ‘Red’ colour variants, all with a hazy tinge to them.

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition offers a flat 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone’s front-facing display hole-punch is 3.4mm, which is smaller than any other of Samsung’s flagships, according to the company. Size-wise, the device fits between the S20 and an S20+ and offers a pixel resolution lower than both.

The handset also sports Android 10 and One UI 2.5 and a Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 256GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. Only the 128GB model seems to be available in Canada.

Additionally, the handset features a triple rear-facing camera with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto shooter with 30x digital zoom and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide camera. Furthermore, there’s a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture on the front.

The phone also packs the same size battery as the S20+ with a 4,500mAh source capable of 25W charging and reverse-wireless charging.

In Canada, the S20 FE starts at $949.99 outright through Samsung’s website pre-orders start October 1st and the phone goes on sale on October 16th. In the United States, the phone is available to pre-order right now. Samsung Canada’s website says pre-orders are “coming soon.”

Samsung says it plans to launch more Fan Edition smartphones in the future.

