How to watch Google’s ‘Launch Night In’ event and Pixel 5 reveal

Google will announce several new products at its ‘Launch Night In’ event today. If you want to tune in and see the announcements live, here’s how.
First, you’ll need to head to Google’s Launch Night In website. The company says it’ll host a live stream there which starts at 2pm ET/11am PT. If you can’t make it for the livestream, you can always head to the site to watch a recording afterwards.
Further, you can follow along with the hottest news from the event on MobileSyrup. Keep an eye on our website as well as our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest news from the event.
Google is expected to announce the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones, as well as new smart home devices including the Nest Audio speaker and the Chromecast with Google TV.
If you’re curious to learn more ahead of the event, check out MobileSyrup staff reporter Dean Daley’s roundup of everything to expect at the Launch Night In event.
Comments