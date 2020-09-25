Here’s what to expect for the ‘Launch Night In’ Made by Google event

On September 30th at 2pm ET/11am PT, Google will stream its ‘Launch Night In’ Made by Google event.

At the keynote, the tech giant will reportedly showcase four new products, the Google Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Nest Audio and Chromecast with Google TV. The California-based tech giant has already teased the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 and Nest Audio within the last several months.

However, the teasers didn’t reveal much, so we’ll mostly be covering the leaks and rumours surrounding these new products.

Google Pixel 4a 5G

First up, the Pixel 4a 5G reportedly went by the name Pixel 4a XL originally and at another point the Pixel 5, but the device is now known as the Pixel 4a 5G.

The Pixel 4a 5G reportedly features a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. On the front, the phone is rumoured to feature Gorilla Glass 3 and a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM and Android 11 out-of-the-box.

#Pixel4a5G: These are all specs of the new Google #Pixel4a 5G. Same cams, same heart as on Pixel 5. Compromises in other places. Feel free to compare: https://t.co/mhTPOhjH2V — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 23, 2020

Camera-wise, rumours indicate it sports a similar set up to the Pixel 5, which includes a 12.2-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera that supports 4K 60fps video recording.

This device reportedly features a headphone jack and two microphones. Additionally, the Pixel 4a 5G will sport a 3,800mAh battery that supported 18W fast charging, according to rumours.

The phone will also reportedly come in white and black colour variants.

In the United States, the handset costs $499 USD (roughly $667 CAD). It’s worth noting that Google teased the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 back when it launched the Pixel 4a, noting that the phones would start at $679 CAD. Likely, that will be the price of the 4a 5G.

Pixel 5

The Google Pixel 5 is reportedly the company’s flagship handset and at one point was going to be called the Pixel 5s.

Google Pixel 5. This is it. All technical specs of the new #Android11 "flagship" feat. SD765G, 8/128GB, 12.2+16MP/8MP cams, 4000+mAh battery and 5G #Pixel5 #GooglePixel and the first official pics: https://t.co/YAvnjseRf2 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 22, 2020

According to a leak, the phone will sport a 6.0-inch flexible OLED display with a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate that maxes out at 90Hz. Additionally, it’ll sport scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 6.

Further, the Pixel 5 is rumoured to feature a hole-punch camera in the top-left corner and supports a colour depth of 24 bits with HDR support.

On the back, the Pixel 5 uses a fingerprint scanner and a dual-camera setup. Within the dual setup, there’s a 12.2-megapixel shooter with an f/1.7 aperture, OIS and EIS. The device also features a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 107-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the handset has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and an 83-degree wide field-of-view.

Furthermore, the Pixel 5 is rumoured to be able to deliver 4K videos up to 60fps and 1080p videos up to 240fps.

Additionally, the handset reportedly utilizes a 4,080mAh battery with 18w fast charging support and reverse-wireless charging. Also, the device features a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as well as a 5G modem with support for sub-6Ghz (commonly called Sub-6), and Google’s Titan M security module.

The Pixel 5 will reportedly be available in a beautiful green colour variant and a ‘Just Black’ version. The smartphone also weighs 151g and starts at $799 in Canada.

Rumours indicate the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G might release on October 15th.

Nest Audio

Google has discontinued the original Home smart speaker and is replacing the device with a smart speaker that’s rumoured to be called the Nest Audio.

The Nest Audio reportedly measures in at 6.89 x 4.88 x 3.07 inches and features an all-fabric design with four LEDs on the front under the fabric cover. The speaker has been spotted on a shelf at Walmart and online at Lowes ahead of its official reveal. The device will be available in ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Chalk’ colour variants. On the back, there’s a small G logo and a proprietary port for a power cable.

In the leak, the smart speaker is confirmed to cost $99.99 USD (roughly $133.69 CAD).

As previously mentioned, Google revealed official marketing images for the Nest Audio back in July. Additionally, the Nest Audio was spotted on the Canadian government’s Radio Equipment List (REL).

Chromecast with Google TV

Last but not least is the Chromecast with Google TV.

Google #Chromecast with #GoogleTV (full Android TV)… got a bunch final product pics for you. Excuse the low res on some. The remote has _extra buttons_ for YouTube and NETFLIX! https://t.co/LffP1maxTV — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 18, 2020

The new Chromecast plugs directly into an HDMI port and is supplied power via a USB port, similar to previous versions. This time, however, it’s an oval dongle that sports an LED on the back and a reset button. Further, it features a four-core AMLogic S905X2 chip with 2GB of RAM.

The Chromecast also comes with a remote that sports a D-Pad with navigation like a back button, dedicated YouTube and Netflix buttons and an additional button that users can assign their favourite apps to. On the side, there are controls for volume as well.

The new Chromecast with Google TV is expected to cost $49.99 USD (roughly $66.84 CAD)

Image Credit: Roland Quandt

Source: Roland Quandt, (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7) Android Central, Marcos Frausto, Evan Blass, (2)