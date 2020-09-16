PlayStation 5 launching in Canada on November 12 for $629

During its PlayStation 5 Showcase, Sony revealed that the PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12th, 2020 in Canada.
Now, the company has confirmed Canadian pricing for the console via its official PlayStation Canada Twitter page.
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: CAD$499.99 (RRP)
PlayStation 5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc: CAD$629.99 (RRP) pic.twitter.com/V6qB0aI1Fs
— PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) September 16, 2020
The standard Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive-equipped console will cost $629.99 CAD, while the all-digital model will be priced at $499.99 CAD.
Sony has also confirmed that retailers will begin taking pre-orders for the console starting September 17th, although Canadian details have yet to come. For context, Microsoft begins taking pre-orders for its two next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S, on September 22nd.
