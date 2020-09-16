PREVIOUS|
PlayStation 5 launching in Canada on November 12 for $629

Pricing for the all-digital console has also been confirmed

Sep 16, 2020

4:47 PM EDT

During its PlayStation 5 Showcase, Sony revealed that the PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12th, 2020 in Canada.

Now, the company has confirmed Canadian pricing for the console via its official PlayStation Canada Twitter page.

The standard Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive-equipped console will cost $629.99 CAD, while the all-digital model will be priced at $499.99 CAD.

Sony has also confirmed that retailers will begin taking pre-orders for the console starting September 17th, although Canadian details have yet to come. For context, Microsoft begins taking pre-orders for its two next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S, on September 22nd.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

More to come….

