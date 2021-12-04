Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [Nov. 29-Dec. 5]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Harlem [Amazon Original]

A group of 30-something Black best friends navigates careeers and relationships in Harlem, New York City.

Created by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem stars Meagan Good (Deception), Grace Byers (Empire), Shoniqua Shandai (Bodied) and Jerrie Johnson (Good Trouble).

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: December 3rd, 2021

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (30 to 37 minutes each)

Stream Harlem here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79 CAD/year.

Apple TV+

Mariah’s Christmas — The Magic Continues [Apple Original]

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey (“All I Want For Christmas Is You”) returns for a second Apple Christmas special.

Notably, it will feature the first and only performance of Carey’s new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas.”

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: December 3rd, 2021

Genre: Musical

Runtime: 18 minutes

Stream Mariah’s Christmas — The Magic Continues here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99 in Canada.

Crave

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G

Director Penny Lane (Hail Satan?) takes a look at popular jazz artist Kenny G, who speaks about his background, work ethic and more.

Crave premiere date: December 2nd, 2021

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Stream Music Box: Listening to Kenny G here.

Santa Inc.

After getting poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, North Pole elf Candy Smalls vies for the role of the first female Santa Claus.

Santa, Inc. was created by Alexandra Rushfield (Parks & Recreation) and features the voices of Sarah Silverman (The Sarah Silverman Program), Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen (Superbad) and Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story).

Crave/HBO Max premiere date: December 2nd, 2021

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: Eight episodes (22 to 26 minutes each)

Stream Santa Inc. here.

Vigil

Police come into conflict with Navy and British security services over an investigation into a conspiracy spanning land and sea.

Vigil was created by Tom Edge (Lovesick) and stars Suranne Jones (Coronation Street), Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) and Shaun Evans (Endeavour).

Original TV broadcast run: August to September 2021 (BBC One in the U.K.)

Crave premiere date: December 5th, 2021 (first two episodes, two new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Police procedural

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Vigil here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Disney+

Diary of a Wimpy Kid [Disney+ Original]

Greg struggles to get through middle school to achieve his big dreams of being rich and famous.

Based on Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid books, Diary of Wimpy Kid was directed by Swinton Scott (The Simpsons) and features the voices of Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), Ethan William Childress (Mixed-Ish) and Toronto’s Chris Diamantopoulos (The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse).

Disney+ Canada premiere date: December 3rd, 2021

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 56 minutes

Stream Diary of a Wimpy Kid here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

Netflix

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean [Netflix Original]

In the fifth season of the popular anime series, Jolyne and her companions take on new Stand users behind the bars of Green Dolphin Street Prison.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was created by Hirohiko Araki and features both Japanese and English voiceover.

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 1st, 2021

Genre: Anime

Runtime: 12 episodes (24 to 25 minutes each)

Stream JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure here.

Lost in Space (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

In the final season, the Robinsons race to reunite and protect Alpha Centauri from a robot invasion.

Lost in Space is based on the 1965 series of the same name and stars Maple Ridge, B.C.’s Molly Parker (House of Cards), Toby Stephens (Black Sails), Maxwell Jenkins (Sense8) and Vancouver’s Taylor Russell (Waves). It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 1st, 2021

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Eight episodes (39 to 58 minutes each)

Stream Lost in Space here.

Money Heist — Part 5, Volume 2 [Netflix Original]

Netflix’s massively popular crime series comes to an end.

The series was created by Álex Pina (Vis a Vis) and stars Úrsula Corberó (Física o Química), Álvaro Morte (Mirage) and Itziar Ituño (Pulsaciones).

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 3rd, 2021

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: Five episodes (50 to 76 minutes each)

Stream Money Heist here.

The Power of the Dog

A rancher intimidates his brother’s new wife and her teenaged son until old secrets surface.

Based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name, The Power of the Dog was written and directed by Jane Campion (The Piano) and stars Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game), Kirsten Dunst (Melancholia), Jesse Plemons (Fargo) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes).

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 1st, 2021

Genre: Western drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 6 minutes

Stream The Power of the Dog here.

Single All The Way [Netflix Original]

Peter has his best friend pose as his boyfriend at home for Christmas, but plans change after the family plays matchmaker.

Single All The Way was directed by Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and stars Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) and Philemon Chambers (Of Hearts and Castles).

Notably, this is Netflix’s gay holiday romantic comedy film.

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 2nd, 2021

Genre: Holiday romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Stream Single All The Way here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).

Premium video on demand (PVOD)

Dune

Paul, the heir to the royal House Atreides, is burdened with a great destiny that leads him to get caught up in a war on a dangerous planet.

Based on Frank Herbert’s series of novels of the same name, Dune was co-written and directed by Bécancour, Quebec’s own Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) and features an ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name), Oscar Isaac (Inside Llewyn Davis), Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor Sleep), Josh Brolin (Sicario) and Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl).

It’s important to note that this is film covers the first half of Herbert’s novel; a sequel to complete the story has been confirmed for a fall 2023 release. The first part of Dune will also come to Crave at some point, although it’s unclear when.

Original theatrical release date: October 22nd, 2021

PVOD premiere date: December 3rd, 2021

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 2 hours, 35 minutes

Dune can be rented for $24.99 on PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and the Cineplex Store.

Image credit: Netflix