Here’s what’s coming to Crave in November 2021

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in November.
Series and movies like the original Dexter: New Blood, Yellowjackets, The Sex Lives of College Girls, all of the Harry Potter films and more are set to hit the streaming platform this month.
Below is all the content coming to Crave in November 2021:
November 3rd
- Citizen Minutes *Canadian Series*
November 4th
- Head of the Class: Season 1 — HBO + Movies
November 5th
- Big Miracle — Starz
- Boogie — HBO + Movies
- CTV Comedy’s Corner Gas Animated: Ruby Re-Burn *Canadian Special*
- Epic — Starz
- Friday Night Lights — Starz
- Grizzly Man — Starz
- In the Heights — HBO + Movies
- Letters to Juliet — Starz
- Monsoon Wedding — Starz
- MTV Cribs International: Season 2A
- MTV Series My Life on MTV: Season 1
- Reality Bites — Starz
- Rock of Ages — HBO + Movies
- Siberia — Starz
- Sunny Bunnies: Seasons 1-5
November 6th
- Attica: 9pm ET
November 7th
- Dexter: New Blood: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET
November 9th
- HBO Documentary Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
November 10th
- Chungking Express (1994) — HBO + Movies
- Folklore: Season 1
- Foodlore: Season 1
- Happy Together (1997) — HBO + Movies
- In the Food for Love (2000) — HBO + Movies
- Legend of Haolan: Season 1
- Martial Universe: Seasons 1 -2
- Miss Sherlock
- Master of the Drunken Fist — HBO + Movies
- Master of the Nine Dragon Fist — HBO + Movies
- Master of the Shadowless Kick — HBO + Movies
- Master of the White Crane Fist — HBO + Movies
- My Lucky Stars (1985) — HBO + Movies
- Police Story (1985) — HBO + Movies
- Police Story 2 (1988) — HBO + Movies
- The Young Master (1980) — HBO + Movies
- The Wolf: Season 1
November 12th
- Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights — HBO + Movies
- Bad Santa — HBO + Movies
- Batman Returns — HBO + Movies
- A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!
- Christmas Time in South Park
- Comedy Central’s All-Star Non-Denominational Christmas Special
- Coopers’ Christmas — HBO + Movies
- Doctor Who: The Christmas Specials
- Elf — HBO + Movies
- Elf — Starz
- Eyes Wide Shut — HBO + Movies
- The Family Man — HBO + Movies
- Four Christmases — HBO + Movies
- Full Metal Jacket — Starz
- It’s a Wonderful Life — HBO + Movies
- Jingle All the Way — HBO + Movies
- Jojo Rabbit — Starz
- Kiss Kiss Bang Bang — Starz
- Land — HBO + Movies
- Lethal Weapon — HBO + Movies
- Love Actually — HBO + Movies
- Peacock (2009) — Starz
- The Polar Express — Starz
- Red — Starz
- Red 2 — Starz
- Serendipity — HBO + Movies
- Silk Road — HBO + Movies
- The Very Harold & Kumar Christmas — HBO + Movies
- You’ve Got Mail — HBO + Movies
- The Yule Log — HBO + Movies
November 14th
- Kamikaze: Season 1, Episodes 1-2 — HBO + Movies
- Yellowjackets: Season 1, Episode 1 @10pm ET
November 15th
- A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks @10pm — HBO + Movies
November 16th
- Simple As Water @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
November 18th
- The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek @10pm ET
- The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 1, Episodes 1-2 — HBO + Movies
November 19th
- After Dark, My Sweet — Starz
- Deep Blue Sea — Starz
- Eragon — Starz
- The Fugitive — Starz
- Golden Arm — HBO + Movies
- I Am Ali — Starz
- CTV’s Jann: Season 3
- Star Trek: Discovery: Season 4, Episode 1 @9pm ET
- Southpaw — Starz
- Spiral: From the Book of Saw — HBO + Movies
- We Broke Up — HBO + Movies
- Wild Wild West — Starz
November 21st
- Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz
November 23rd
- Black and Missing: Season 1 @8pm ET — HBO +Movies
November 24th
- Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age
November 25th
- 12 Dates of Christmas: Season 2
November 26th
- Angel Heart — Starz
- The Bank Job — HBO + Movies
- Chicken Run — Starz
- The Christmas Ball — HBO + Movies
- A Christmas Detour — HBO + Movies
- Christmas Loves Anonymous — HBO + Movies
- Christmas Unwrapped — HBO + Movies
- Curious George — Starz
- Cusp @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Die in a Gun Fight — Starz
- Final Destination (2001) — Starz
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone — HBO + Movies
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets — HBO + Movies
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban — HBO + Movies
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire — HBO + Movies
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix — HBO + Movies
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince — HBO + Movies
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 — HBO + Movies
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 — HBO + Movies
- How to with John Wilson: Season 2, Episode 1 @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Kicking & Screaming — Starz
- Light of My Life — HBO + Movies
- Mary Makes it Easy: Season 1A
- Minions — Starz
- Music Box: DMX Don’t Try to Understand — HBO + Movies
- Pig — HBO + Movies
- Teen Mom: Season 9B
- Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant: Season 3
November 28th
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: Season 1, Episode 1 @8pm ET
November 30th
- Life of Crime (1984-2020) @8pm ET — HBO + Movies
Image credit: Showtime