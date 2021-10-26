Here’s what’s coming to Crave in November 2021

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in November.

Series and movies like the original Dexter: New Blood, Yellowjackets, The Sex Lives of College Girls, all of the Harry Potter films and more are set to hit the streaming platform this month.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in November 2021:

November 3rd

Citizen Minutes *Canadian Series*

November 4th

Head of the Class: Season 1 — HBO + Movies

November 5th

Big Miracle — Starz

Boogie — HBO + Movies

CTV Comedy’s Corner Gas Animated: Ruby Re-Burn *Canadian Special*

Epic — Starz

Friday Night Lights — Starz

Grizzly Man — Starz

In the Heights — HBO + Movies

Letters to Juliet — Starz

Monsoon Wedding — Starz

MTV Cribs International: Season 2A

MTV Series My Life on MTV: Season 1

Reality Bites — Starz

Rock of Ages — HBO + Movies

Siberia — Starz

Sunny Bunnies: Seasons 1-5

November 6th

Attica: 9pm ET

November 7th

Dexter: New Blood: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET

November 9th

HBO Documentary Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

November 10th

Chungking Express (1994) — HBO + Movies

Folklore: Season 1

Foodlore: Season 1

Happy Together (1997) — HBO + Movies

In the Food for Love (2000) — HBO + Movies

Legend of Haolan: Season 1

Martial Universe: Seasons 1 -2

Miss Sherlock

Master of the Drunken Fist — HBO + Movies

Master of the Nine Dragon Fist — HBO + Movies

Master of the Shadowless Kick — HBO + Movies

Master of the White Crane Fist — HBO + Movies

My Lucky Stars (1985) — HBO + Movies

Police Story (1985) — HBO + Movies

Police Story 2 (1988) — HBO + Movies

The Young Master (1980) — HBO + Movies

The Wolf: Season 1

November 12th

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights — HBO + Movies

Bad Santa — HBO + Movies

Batman Returns — HBO + Movies

A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!

Christmas Time in South Park

Comedy Central’s All-Star Non-Denominational Christmas Special

Coopers’ Christmas — HBO + Movies

Doctor Who: The Christmas Specials

Elf — HBO + Movies

Elf — Starz

Eyes Wide Shut — HBO + Movies

The Family Man — HBO + Movies

Four Christmases — HBO + Movies

Full Metal Jacket — Starz

It’s a Wonderful Life — HBO + Movies

Jingle All the Way — HBO + Movies

Jojo Rabbit — Starz

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang — Starz

Land — HBO + Movies

Lethal Weapon — HBO + Movies

Love Actually — HBO + Movies

Peacock (2009) — Starz

The Polar Express — Starz

Red — Starz

Red 2 — Starz

Serendipity — HBO + Movies

Silk Road — HBO + Movies

The Very Harold & Kumar Christmas — HBO + Movies

You’ve Got Mail — HBO + Movies

The Yule Log — HBO + Movies

November 14th

Kamikaze: Season 1, Episodes 1-2 — HBO + Movies

Yellowjackets: Season 1, Episode 1 @10pm ET

November 15th

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks @10pm — HBO + Movies

November 16th

Simple As Water @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

November 18th

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek @10pm ET

The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 1, Episodes 1-2 — HBO + Movies

November 19th

After Dark, My Sweet — Starz

Deep Blue Sea — Starz

Eragon — Starz

The Fugitive — Starz

Golden Arm — HBO + Movies

I Am Ali — Starz

CTV’s Jann: Season 3

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 4, Episode 1 @9pm ET

Southpaw — Starz

Spiral: From the Book of Saw — HBO + Movies

We Broke Up — HBO + Movies

Wild Wild West — Starz

November 21st

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz

November 23rd

Black and Missing: Season 1 @8pm ET — HBO +Movies

November 24th

Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age

November 25th

12 Dates of Christmas: Season 2

November 26th

Angel Heart — Starz

The Bank Job — HBO + Movies

Chicken Run — Starz

The Christmas Ball — HBO + Movies

A Christmas Detour — HBO + Movies

Christmas Loves Anonymous — HBO + Movies

Christmas Unwrapped — HBO + Movies

Curious George — Starz

Cusp @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

Die in a Gun Fight — Starz

Final Destination (2001) — Starz

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone — HBO + Movies

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets — HBO + Movies

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban — HBO + Movies

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire — HBO + Movies

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix — HBO + Movies

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince — HBO + Movies

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 — HBO + Movies

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 — HBO + Movies

How to with John Wilson: Season 2, Episode 1 @10pm ET — HBO + Movies

Kicking & Screaming — Starz

Light of My Life — HBO + Movies

Mary Makes it Easy: Season 1A

Minions — Starz

Music Box: DMX Don’t Try to Understand — HBO + Movies

Pig — HBO + Movies

Teen Mom: Season 9B

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant: Season 3

November 28th

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: Season 1, Episode 1 @8pm ET

November 30th

Life of Crime (1984-2020) @8pm ET — HBO + Movies

Image credit: Showtime