Check out what’s coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in December 2021

Amazon rolls out a suite of new shows and movies to its Prime Video streaming service each month. Here’s what will hit the platform in December:

December 1

Kubo and the Two Strings

Bad Moms

December 2

Till Death

Inside Edge S3 (Amazon Original)

Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight (Amazon Original)

December 3

Harlem (Amazon Original)

Uncoupled in Rio (Amazon Original)

Arrow S8

Alex Rider S2 (Amazon Original)

December 8

FC Bayern – Behind The Legend (Exclusive Content)

December 9

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Surprise And Seek

Day Zero (Amazon Original)

The Ferragnez (Amazon Original)

December 10

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S3 (Amazon Original)

The Expanse S6 (Amazon Original)

Encounter (Amazon Original)

December 17

Clarice S1

The Grand Tour S4 (Amazon Original)

With Love (Amazon Original)

December 20

Je Te Veux Moi Non Plus (Exclusive Content)

December 21

Being The Ricardos (Amazon Original)

December 22

Star

December 23

Time Is Up (Exclusive Content)

December 24

Curse Of The Chippendales (Exclusive Content)

Vita Da Carlo (Amazon Original)

December 30

Viruman

December 31

The Originals S5

Queenpins (Amazon Original)

Celebrity Hunted (Amazon Original)

Orelsan : Montre Jamais Ça À Personne (Amazon Original)

Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees. These include:

Rocky Franchise – December 1 on MGM

Silent Night – December 3 on AMC+

Vigil (Series Premiere) – December 5 on Starz

Baking It (Series Premiere) – December 9 on StackTV

The Real Housewives of the North Pole – December 10 on Hayu

What’s leaving Amazon Prime Video in December

With tons of new content coming to Prime Video, there’s also a bunch of content leaving the platform. Here’s what’s leaving this month (watch before it’s gone!):

December 2

Jumanji: The Next Level

December 4

Escape From Pretoria

December 9

The Grudge

December 10

Family Katta

December 12

Knives Out

Night Hunter

December 13

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!

December 14

Smallville

December 15

Tokyo Girl

December 16

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

December 22

Little Women

December 23

2 Broke Girls

Angel Of Mine

December 30

The Arrangement

House

December 31

The Next Three Days

Warrior

The Big Trip

Lord Of War

You can check out last month’s Amazon Prime Video arrivals here.

Image credit: Amazon