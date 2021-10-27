Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in November 2021

Every month, Amazon brings a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and November is no different.

Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video this month:

November 1st

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

21

Christmas Joy

Hope At Christmas

Angel of Christmas

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas Everlasting

Mingle All The Way

A Veteran’s Christmas

A Heavenly Christmas

Jingle Around The Clock

A Midnight Kiss

The Christmas Train

Do, Re, & Mi Sing-Alongs

November 4th

The Alpinist (Exclusive Content)

November 5th

Tommy Little: I’ll See Myself Out (Exclusive Content)

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Exclusive Content)

A Man Named Scott (Amazon Original)

Pete the Cat: season 2, part 5 (Amazon Original)

Tampa Baes (Amazon Orignal)

November 7th

Yellowstone: season 4 (Exclusive Content)

November 8th

The Curse of Oak Island: season 9 (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)

November 11th

Pharma Bro (Exclusive Content)

November 12th

Pau Gasol: Lo Improtante Es El Viaje (Exclusive Content)

Mayor Pete (Amazon Original)

Always Jane (Amazon Original)

The Comeback Trail

Elf (requires a $5.99/month Starz membership)

November 15th

Jack & Jill

November 18th

Normal People

November 19th

Everybody Loves Naiti (Amazon Original)

The Wheel of Time (Amazon Original)

November 20th

The Great: season 2 (Exclusive Content)

November 21st

Power Book II: Ghost: season 2 (requires a $5.99/month Starz membership)

November 22nd

Deck the Halls

November 24th

Dog Years (Amazon Original)

Burning (Amazon Orginal)

Hanna: season 3 (Amazon Original)

Do, Re, & Mi Holiday: Special: Merry Nestivus (Amazon Original)

November 25th

Naked Singularity

Call the Midwife: season 10 (requires BritBox membership for $8.99)

November 26th

The Curse of Von Dutch (Exclusive Content)

Pan Y Circo: season 2 (Amazon Original)

Saved by the Bell: season 2 (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)

Image Credit: IMBD