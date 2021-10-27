Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in November 2021

Every month, Amazon brings a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and November is no different.
Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video this month:
November 1st
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- 21
- Christmas Joy
- Hope At Christmas
- Angel of Christmas
- Christmas at Graceland
- Christmas Everlasting
- Mingle All The Way
- A Veteran’s Christmas
- A Heavenly Christmas
- Jingle Around The Clock
- A Midnight Kiss
- The Christmas Train
- Do, Re, & Mi Sing-Alongs
November 4th
- The Alpinist (Exclusive Content)
November 5th
- Tommy Little: I’ll See Myself Out (Exclusive Content)
- The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Exclusive Content)
- A Man Named Scott (Amazon Original)
- Pete the Cat: season 2, part 5 (Amazon Original)
- Tampa Baes (Amazon Orignal)
November 7th
- Yellowstone: season 4 (Exclusive Content)
November 8th
- The Curse of Oak Island: season 9 (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)
November 11th
- Pharma Bro (Exclusive Content)
November 12th
- Pau Gasol: Lo Improtante Es El Viaje (Exclusive Content)
Mayor Pete (Amazon Original)
- Always Jane (Amazon Original)
- The Comeback Trail
- Elf (requires a $5.99/month Starz membership)
November 15th
- Jack & Jill
November 18th
- Normal People
November 19th
- Everybody Loves Naiti (Amazon Original)
- The Wheel of Time (Amazon Original)
November 20th
- The Great: season 2 (Exclusive Content)
November 21st
- Power Book II: Ghost: season 2 (requires a $5.99/month Starz membership)
November 22nd
- Deck the Halls
November 24th
- Dog Years (Amazon Original)
- Burning (Amazon Orginal)
- Hanna: season 3 (Amazon Original)
- Do, Re, & Mi Holiday: Special: Merry Nestivus (Amazon Original)
November 25th
- Naked Singularity
- Call the Midwife: season 10 (requires BritBox membership for $8.99)
November 26th
- The Curse of Von Dutch (Exclusive Content)
- Pan Y Circo: season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Saved by the Bell: season 2 (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)
