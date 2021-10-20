What’s coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in November 2021

In November 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including The Harder They Fall, Cowboy Bebop, Big Mouth season 5, Arcane, Love Hard and Red Notice starring Canada’s own Ryan Reynolds alongside The Rock and Gal Gadot.
Below is all the new content coming to the streaming service in November:
Coming Soon
- Decoupled — Netflix Series (India)
- Happiness Ever After — Netflix Film (South Africa)
November 1st
- The Claus Family — Netflix Film (Netherlands)
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
- Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Supermacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Daddy’s Home
- Dance with Me
- Dear Santa
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
- Downtown Abbey
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
- First Daughter
- Forrest Grump
- Four Brothers
- Gather
- The Hurt Locker
- Hustlers
- Just My Luck
- L.A Confidential
- The Man Who Invented Christmas
- Minority Report
- My Dad’s Christmas Date
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Shutter Island
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds
November 2nd
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — Netflix Documentary
- Ridley Jones: season 2 — Netflix Family
November 3rd
- The Harder They Fall — Netflix Film
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- Lord of Scam — Netflix Documentary (France)
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Richard Jewell
- Scent of a Woman
November 4th
- Catching Killers — Netflix Documentary
November 5th
- A Cop Movie — Netflix Documentary (Portugal)
- Big Mouth: Season 5 — Netflix Series
- The Club — Netflix Series (Turkey)
- Glòria — — Netflix Series (Portugal)
- Love Hard — Netflix Film
- Meenakshi Sunareshwar — Netflix Film (India)
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- The Unlikely Murderer — Netflix Series (Sweden)
- We Couldn’t Become Adults — Netflix Film (Japan)
- Yara — Netflix Film (Italy)
- Zero to Hero — Netflix Film (Hong Kong)
November 6th
- Arcane — Netflix Series (New Episodes Weekly)
November 7th
- Father Christmas is Back — Netflix Film
November 9th
- Swap Shop — Netflix Series
- Your Life is a Joke — Netflix (Germany)
November 10th
- Animal — Netflix Documentary
- Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1-5
- Gentefied: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Passing — Netflix Film
November 11th
- Love Never Lies — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Red Notice — Netflix Film
November 15th
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Indecent Proposal
- Lies and Deceit — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Snowbound for Christmas
November 16th
- Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — Netflix Family
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn Sing — Netflix Family
November 17th
- Christmas Flow — Netflix Series (France)
- The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Colombia)
- Riverdale: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Tear Along the Dotted Line — Netflix Series (Italy)
- Tiger King — Netflix Documentary
November 18th
- Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — Netflix Comedy (Mexico)
- Dogs in Space — Netflix Family
Lead Me Home — Netflix Documentary
- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — Netflix Film
November 19th
- Blown Away: Christmas — Netflix Series (Canada)
- Cowboy Bebop — Netflix Series
- Dhamaka — Netflix Film (India)
- Extinct — Netflix Family
- For Life: Season 2
- Hellbound — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Love Me Instead — Netflix Film (Turkey)
- The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Procession — Netflix Documentary
- tick, tick…BOOM! — Netflix Film
November 20th
- New World — Netflix Series (South America)
November 22nd
- Jack Reacher
- Outlaws — Netflix Film (Spain)
November 23rd
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — Netflix Series
- Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — Netflix Documentary (Mexico)
- Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix Family
November 24th
- A Boy Called Christmas — Netflix Film
- Bruised — Netflix Film
- Robin Robin — Netflix Family (UK)
- Selling Sunset: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- True Story — Netflix Series
November 25th
- Charlie’s Angels
- F is for Family: Season 5 — Netflix Series
- Super Crooks — Netflix Series (Japan)
November 26th
- A Castle for Christmas — Netflix Film
- Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meler — Netflix Documentary (Germany)
- Green Snake — Netflix Film (China)
- Light the Night — Netflix Series (Taiwan)
- School of Chocolate — Netflix Series
- Spoiled Brats — Netflix Film (France)
November 28th
- Elves — Netflix Series (Denmark)
November 29th
- 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — Netflix Documentary
- The Way Back
November 30th
- The Cable GUy
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — Netflix Family
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — Netflix Family
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — Netflix Film
- Coming Home in the Dark
- More the Merrier — Netflix Film (Spain)
- My Christmas Inn
- The Summit of the Gods — Netflix Film (France)
- Vikings: Season 4
Leaving Netflix
- Longmire: Seasons 1-3 (November 16th)
- The Hangover (November 20th)
- The Hangover: Part II (November 20th)
- The Hangover: Part III (November 20th)
- Man Down: Season 1-4 (November 29th)
- Rake: Season 1-4 (November 30th)
- Turn: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4 (November 30th)