Here’s what’s coming to Crave in December 2021

Bell has unveiled all of the movies and shows that are hitting its Crave streaming service in December.

Highlights include The Suicide Squad (not to be confused with 2016’s Suicide Squad), Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… (sans Canada-raised Kim Cattrall) and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

See below for the full list:

December 1st

Adrienne @8pm ET

A Christmas Carol (1951, black-and-white)

December 2nd

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G @8pm ET

Santa, Inc. (Episodes 1-4, new episodes weekly)

December 3rd

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2

Batman: Year One

Bonacini’s Italian Christmas *Canadian Special*

A Christmas Village Romance *Canadian*

Christmas in Washington *Canadian*

Christmas With Bonacini *Canadian*

The Christmas Setup *Canadian*

Crutch *Canadian*

Dangerous Lives of the Altar Boys — Starz

DC Superhero Girls: Hero of the Year

The Deer Hunter — Starz

Frances — Starz

Green Lantern: First Flight

Justice League: The New Frontier

Kids TV, Preschool Fun, and DC Superheroes Collection — includes content from Alvin & the Chipmunks, Paw Patrol, Pac-Man and more

Holmes For the Holidays *Canadian*

The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2 — Starz

Lego DC Comics Superheroes: Justice League — Gotham City Breakout

Lego Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash

Mary Makes It Easy: Mark Makes It Merry *Canadian Special*

Roast Battle Canada *Canadian*

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World — Starz

Stronger — Starz

Superman: Unbound

12 Gifts of Christmas — Starz

The Violent Heart

The Virtuoso

Wander Darkly

Wonder Woman (2009, animated)

You’re Watching Video Music Box @8pm ET

December 4th

Drew Michael: Red Blue @10pm ET

December 5th

Vigil — Starz

December 6th

The Forever Prisoner @10pm ET

Grass Farmers: Regenerative Agriculture & The Canadian Grasslands

Landscapers (Episode 1 — new episodes weekly) @9pm ET

December 7th

The Slow Hustle @8pm ET

December 8th

Cardinals — Starz

Dirty Tricks @8pm ET

December 9th

And Just Like That… (Episode 1 — new episodes weekly)

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night @8pm ET

1 Queen 5 Queers (Episode 1 — new episodes weekly) [Crave Original]

Sex and the City: The Movie

December 10th

A Christmas Clüsterfünke

Christmas Ever After *Canadian*

Cris International (Season 2B)

Dancing Through Christmas *Canadian*

The Doors — Starz

Double Shot At Love (Season 3)

Floribama Shore (Season 4B)

Free Angela and All Political Prisoners — Starz

The Glass Castle — Starz

Joshy — Starz

The Limey — Starz

Masterchef Canada: A Holiday Special *Canadian*

Murder She Baked #2: A Plum Pudding Mystery *Canadian*

Pitch Perfect 2 — Starz

Ricky Powell: The Individualist @8pm ET

Shoplifters of the World

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spencer’s Big Holiday Special *Canadian*

Teen Mom (Season 9B)

You Make It Feel Like Christmas

December 11th

Chaplin — Starz

The Real Charlie Chaplin @8pm ET

December 14th

Murders at Starved Rock @8pm ET

December 16th

Finding Magic Mike

Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss @8pm ET

Par-Lay: The Fred VanVleet Story *Canadian*

Station Eleven (Episode 1 — new episodes weekly)

Who Killed Mario-Josée?

December 17th

A Hot Holiday Mess

An Ice Wine Christmas *Canadian*

A Snowy Christmas

Christmas is Canceled

Coming Home For Christmas *Canadian*

Digimon Adventure Tri: Reunion

Digimon Adventure Tri: Determination

Digimon Adventure Tri: Confession

Digimon Adventure Tri: Loss

Digimon Adventure Tri: Coexistence

Digimon Adventure Tri: Future

Georgie OGs (Season 4A)

Green Lantern — Starz

Ladyhawke — Starz

The Land Before Time — Starz

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Madagascar

The Matrix

MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Needle in a Timestack — Starz

One Big Holiday Recipe *Canadian*

Prisoners of the Ghostland

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune

Rolling Like Thunder @8pm ET

Spencer’s Holiday BBQ *Canadian*

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron — Starz

Ted 2 — Starz

The Truffle Hunters *Canadian*

December 20th

Hank Zipper (Season 1, Episodes 1-13)

The Loneliest Whale

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (Season 1, Episodes 1-10)

Polly Pocket (Season 1, Episodes 1-13) *Canadian*

Reopening Night @10pm ET

December 21st

Siberia

December 22nd

Boss Baby: Family Business

Contact — Starz

Hello, This is My Penis *Canadian* [Crave Original]

December 24th

Day of the Dead (Season 1) *Canadian*

The Neverending Story — Starz

Norm of the North — Starz

Shrek

Shrek 2

Spirit Untamed

Tha God’s Honest Truth (Season 1)

The Suicide Squad

Together, Together

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

December 25th

Letterkenny (Season 10, Episode 1 — new episodes weekly)

December 29th

The Gateway — Starz

The Spy Who Dumped Me — Starz

Singin’ in the Rain — Starz

Stage Beauty — Starz

Uncle Drew — Starz

Universal Soldier — Starz

December 31st

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies (Season 7)

Tacoma FD (Season 3)

It’s also worth noting that the Harry Potter reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, will premiere on January 1st, 2022 to celebrate 20 years since the release of The Philosopher’s Stone.

A Crave Total subscription, which includes all base and HBO content from Crave, is priced at $19.98 CAD/month. A Starz add-on costs $5.99/month, while a Crave Mobile plan (which includes base Crave + HBO titles) is priced at $9.99/month.

