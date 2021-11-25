Here’s what’s coming to Crave in December 2021

Bell has unveiled all of the movies and shows that are hitting its Crave streaming service in December.
Highlights include The Suicide Squad (not to be confused with 2016’s Suicide Squad), Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… (sans Canada-raised Kim Cattrall) and Space Jam: A New Legacy.
See below for the full list:
December 1st
- Adrienne @8pm ET
- A Christmas Carol (1951, black-and-white)
December 2nd
- Music Box: Listening to Kenny G @8pm ET
- Santa, Inc. (Episodes 1-4, new episodes weekly)
December 3rd
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2
- Batman: Year One
- Bonacini’s Italian Christmas *Canadian Special*
- A Christmas Village Romance *Canadian*
- Christmas in Washington *Canadian*
- Christmas With Bonacini *Canadian*
- The Christmas Setup *Canadian*
- Crutch *Canadian*
- Dangerous Lives of the Altar Boys — Starz
- DC Superhero Girls: Hero of the Year
- The Deer Hunter — Starz
- Frances — Starz
- Green Lantern: First Flight
- Justice League: The New Frontier
- Kids TV, Preschool Fun, and DC Superheroes Collection — includes content from Alvin & the Chipmunks, Paw Patrol, Pac-Man and more
- Holmes For the Holidays *Canadian*
- The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2 — Starz
- Lego DC Comics Superheroes: Justice League — Gotham City Breakout
- Lego Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash
- Mary Makes It Easy: Mark Makes It Merry *Canadian Special*
- Roast Battle Canada *Canadian*
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World — Starz
- Stronger — Starz
- Superman: Unbound
- 12 Gifts of Christmas — Starz
- The Violent Heart
- The Virtuoso
- Wander Darkly
- Wonder Woman (2009, animated)
- You’re Watching Video Music Box @8pm ET
December 4th
- Drew Michael: Red Blue @10pm ET
December 5th
- Vigil — Starz
December 6th
- The Forever Prisoner @10pm ET
- Grass Farmers: Regenerative Agriculture & The Canadian Grasslands
- Landscapers (Episode 1 — new episodes weekly) @9pm ET
December 7th
- The Slow Hustle @8pm ET
December 8th
- Cardinals — Starz
- Dirty Tricks @8pm ET
December 9th
- And Just Like That… (Episode 1 — new episodes weekly)
- Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night @8pm ET
- 1 Queen 5 Queers (Episode 1 — new episodes weekly) [Crave Original]
- Sex and the City: The Movie
December 10th
- A Christmas Clüsterfünke
- Christmas Ever After *Canadian*
- Cris International (Season 2B)
- Dancing Through Christmas *Canadian*
- The Doors — Starz
- Double Shot At Love (Season 3)
- Floribama Shore (Season 4B)
- Free Angela and All Political Prisoners — Starz
- The Glass Castle — Starz
- Joshy — Starz
- The Limey — Starz
- Masterchef Canada: A Holiday Special *Canadian*
- Murder She Baked #2: A Plum Pudding Mystery *Canadian*
- Pitch Perfect 2 — Starz
- Ricky Powell: The Individualist @8pm ET
- Shoplifters of the World
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Spencer’s Big Holiday Special *Canadian*
- Teen Mom (Season 9B)
- You Make It Feel Like Christmas
December 11th
- Chaplin — Starz
- The Real Charlie Chaplin @8pm ET
December 14th
- Murders at Starved Rock @8pm ET
December 16th
- Finding Magic Mike
- Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss @8pm ET
- Par-Lay: The Fred VanVleet Story *Canadian*
- Station Eleven (Episode 1 — new episodes weekly)
- Who Killed Mario-Josée?
December 17th
- A Hot Holiday Mess
- An Ice Wine Christmas *Canadian*
- A Snowy Christmas
- Christmas is Canceled
- Coming Home For Christmas *Canadian*
- Digimon Adventure Tri: Reunion
- Digimon Adventure Tri: Determination
- Digimon Adventure Tri: Confession
- Digimon Adventure Tri: Loss
- Digimon Adventure Tri: Coexistence
- Digimon Adventure Tri: Future
- Georgie OGs (Season 4A)
- Green Lantern — Starz
- Ladyhawke — Starz
- The Land Before Time — Starz
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Madagascar
- The Matrix
- MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Needle in a Timestack — Starz
- One Big Holiday Recipe *Canadian*
- Prisoners of the Ghostland
- Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune
- Rolling Like Thunder @8pm ET
- Spencer’s Holiday BBQ *Canadian*
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron — Starz
- Ted 2 — Starz
- The Truffle Hunters *Canadian*
December 20th
- Hank Zipper (Season 1, Episodes 1-13)
- The Loneliest Whale
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (Season 1, Episodes 1-10)
- Polly Pocket (Season 1, Episodes 1-13) *Canadian*
- Reopening Night @10pm ET
December 21st
- Siberia
December 22nd
- Boss Baby: Family Business
- Contact — Starz
- Hello, This is My Penis *Canadian* [Crave Original]
December 24th
- Day of the Dead (Season 1) *Canadian*
- The Neverending Story — Starz
- Norm of the North — Starz
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Spirit Untamed
- Tha God’s Honest Truth (Season 1)
- The Suicide Squad
- Together, Together
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
December 25th
- Letterkenny (Season 10, Episode 1 — new episodes weekly)
December 29th
- The Gateway — Starz
- The Spy Who Dumped Me — Starz
- Singin’ in the Rain — Starz
- Stage Beauty — Starz
- Uncle Drew — Starz
- Universal Soldier — Starz
December 31st
- The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies (Season 7)
- Tacoma FD (Season 3)
It’s also worth noting that the Harry Potter reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, will premiere on January 1st, 2022 to celebrate 20 years since the release of The Philosopher’s Stone.
A Crave Total subscription, which includes all base and HBO content from Crave, is priced at $19.98 CAD/month. A Starz add-on costs $5.99/month, while a Crave Mobile plan (which includes base Crave + HBO titles) is priced at $9.99/month.
Image credit: Crave