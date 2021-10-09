Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Oct. 4-10]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Justin Bieber: Our World [Amazon Original]

Directed by Michael D. Ratner (Justin Bieber: Seasons), this documentary follows the London, Ontario-born global superstar as he prepares for a record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert after a three-year hiatus.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 8th, 2021

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

Stream Justin Bieber: Our World here.

This week in Amazon Prime Video Canada news: All five seasons of the classic Canadian sketch comedy series Kids in the Hall are now streaming on Prime Video ahead of the revival, which is currently in production. Additionally, Amazon and Sony have confirmed that Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is heading straight to Prime Video in January.

Crave

A.rtificial I.mmortality [Crave Original]

Our greatest accomplishment, or the last thing we ever do? Ann Shin’s documentary, #ArtificialImmortality, dives into the latest developments in artificial intelligence and robotics, while exploring what it means to be human. Stream the Crave Original now, only on Crave. pic.twitter.com/uC4UQayljn — Crave (@CraveCanada) October 8, 2021

Directed by London, Ontario’s Ann Shin (The Defector: Escape from North Korea), this documentary explores the possibility of creating an immortal version of oneself through technology.

A.rtificial I.mmortality features such visionaries as Superintelligence author Nick Bostrom, Geminoid clone developer Hiroshi Ishiguro, Team Human author Douglas Rushkoff and author Deepak Chopra, who is creating his own A.I. mind twin.

Crave release date: October 8th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 13 minutes

Stream A.rtificial I.mmortality here.

Buried

After a mother suddenly remembers witnessing the rape and murder of her childhood best friend, law enforcement reopens a nearly 20-year-old unsolved case.

Through the accounts of family, neighbours, memory experts, mental health professionals and more, the docuseries explores how this memory has not only affected the woman’s family, but the larger legal and mental health communities.

Crave release date: October 8th, 2021

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Four episodes (individual length TBA)

Stream Buried here.

Craftopia Holiday Showdown (Season 2)

St. Catharines, Ontario’s own Lauren Riihimaki (“LaurDIY”) hosts another competition among young crafters.

It’s worth noting that this is one of several HBO Max Originals that is streaming exclusively on Crave in Canada as part of Bell’s licensing deal with Warner Media.

Crave release date: October 7th, 2021 (first four episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Eight episodes (about 25 minutes each)

Stream Craftopia Holiday Showdown here. Note that $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

15 Minutes of Shame

Executive produced by Monica Lewinsky, this documentary examines the world of public shaming through the lens of the victims, bullies, bystanders, media and more.

This is another HBO Max Original streaming exclusively on Crave.

Crave release date: October 7th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Stream 15 Minutes of Shame here. Note that $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Disney+

Fauci [Disney+ Original]

This documentary chronicles the career of Anthony Fauci, America’s top medical doctor, and his increasing notoriety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney+ Canada release date: October 6th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Stream Fauci here.

Muppets Haunted Mansion [Disney+ Original]

Gonzo takes on his biggest challenge yet: spending one night at The Haunted Mansion, the world’s scariest place.

Muppets Haunted Mansion features an ensemble cast that includes Muppets veterans Bill Barretta and Dave Goelz, as well as the likes of Toronto’s own Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Taraji P. Henson (Empire), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) and the late Ed Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show) in one of his final roles.

It’s worth noting that Markham, Ontario’s own Geoff Keighley, who gamers likely know as the man behind The Game Awards, has a cameo in Muppets Haunted Mansion.

Disney+ Canada release date: October 8th, 2021

Genre: Puppet comedy, Halloween special

Runtime: 49 minutes

Stream Muppets Haunted Mansion here.

This week in Disney+ Canada news: A WandaVision spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness is reportedly in development.

Netflix

Bad Sport [Netflix Original]

This docuseries unpacks various global sports controversies and scandals, including the incident at the 2002 Winter Olympics when a figure skating judge was allegedly pressured to rank Russia over Canada in the pairs competition.

Netflix Canada release date: October 6th, 2021

Stream Bad Sport here.

Baking Impossible [Netflix Original]

To win $100,000, teams of bakers and engineers must create edible creations that are both delicious and capable of suriving intense engineering stress tests.

Netflix Canada release date: October 6th, 2021 (first six episodes, final episodes release Wednesday, October 13th)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Baking Impossible here.

There’s Someone Inside Your House [Netflix Original]

A group of high school friends tries to stop a masked killer who’s hunting down students.

Based on the eponymous novel by Stephanie Perkins, There’s Someone Inside Your House was directed by Patrick Brice (Creep) and stars Sydney Park (The Walking Dead), Montreal’s Théodore Pellerin (Chien de garde) and Asjha Cooper (Everybody Wants Some!!).

It’s worth noting that the movie was shot in Vancouver.

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Stream There’s Someone Inside Your House here.

A Tale Dark & Grimm [Netflix Original]

Hansel and Gretel leave their own classic story to enter a new tale full of strange and scary surprises.

Co-produced by Toronto’s own Boat Rocker Media (The Loud House), A Tale Dark & Grimm features the voices of Raini Rodriguez (Austin & Ally), Andre Robinson (The Loud House), Toronto’s own Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes) and Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad).

Netflix Canada release date: October 8th, 2021

Genre: Animated family

Runtime: 10 episodes (27 to 30 minutes each)

Stream A Tale Dark & Grimm here.

